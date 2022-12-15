Freddie Flintoff 'Lucky To Be Alive' After 'Nasty' Top Gear Crash, Says His Son

Freddie Flintoff Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Freddie Flintoff’s son has given an update on his dad’s condition after the presenter was airlifted to hospital following an accident on the set of Top Gear.

On Tuesday, the former cricketer was taken to hospital for treatment after an incident while filming at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Freddie’s 16-year-old son Corey said the Top Gear star “is OK”, although he is “lucky to be alive” after the accident.

“It was a pretty nasty crash,” Corey added. “It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Freddie with Top Gear co-stars Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris Jeff Spicer via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Freddie, who was appointed England cricket captain twice – first in 2006 and 2007 – retired from the sport in 2010, briefly returning to play for Lancashire four years later.

Following his successful sporting career he became a familiar face on television, becoming a team captain on the sports quiz A League Of Their Own and later winning the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

He was announced as a new host of Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in October 2018, ahead of the show’s 27th series,