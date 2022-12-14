Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have said they made the decision not to air this week’s pre-recorded group routine in the wake of recent “tragic news events”.

During Sunday night’s live show, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman teased that the following evening’s results show would include a group routine from Strictly’s resident professionals, in which Craig Revel Horwood would also star.

Pictures of the number published by the Daily Mail show the professionals performing in snowflake costumes, while Craig is seen on a throne dressed as an ice queen.

However, the group routine was ultimately not aired for “editorial reasons”, with a spokesperson for the show claiming this was out of sensitivity.

“In light of tragic news events, we took the decision not to broadcast the group dance on this week’s results show,” they explained.

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 performing in Blackpool earlier in the series Guy Levy via PA Media

Multiple news outlets have claimed the decision was made following Sunday’s tragedy in Solihull, in which three young boys died after being pulled from an icy lake, with an eight-year-old also left in critical condition.

This year’s Strictly will air its finale this weekend, with Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford in the running for the Glitterball trophy.

Each of the remaining celebrities will perform three routines during Saturday’s live show, including a Showdance in which they’ll show off the skills they’ve picked up throughout the competition.

A one-off festive special has also been recorded, which will air on Christmas Day, and see six new celebrities performing for the usual Strictly panel.