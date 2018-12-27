Nearly 2,000 People Registered To Vote On Christmas Day

Almost 2,000 people submitted voters registration applications on Christmas Day - up 23% on last year.

A total of 1,764 applications were submitted on December 25, according to government figures.

The majority (63%) were from people aged 34 and under, while 2% came from those aged 65 and over.

It was the highest number of Christmas Day applications since records began in 2014.

The jump might reflect growing public anticipation of a general election or second EU referendum in 2019.

Applications between December 1 and 25 totalled 353,810 - a 15% increase on the same period last year.

Writer Armando Iannucci used Twitter several times this month to urge his half a million followers to make sure they are registered to vote, as “there’s going to be a referendum or general election soon, and you’ll only kick yourself if you don’t”.