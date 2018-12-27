Nearly 2,000 People Registered To Vote On Christmas Day

Almost 2,000 people submitted voters registration applications on Christmas Day - up 23% on last year.
A total of 1,764 applications were submitted on December 25, according to government figures.
The majority (63%) were from people aged 34 and under, while 2% came from those aged 65 and over.
It was the highest number of Christmas Day applications since records began in 2014.
The jump might reflect growing public anticipation of a general election or second EU referendum in 2019.
Applications between December 1 and 25 totalled 353,810 - a 15% increase on the same period last year.
Writer Armando Iannucci used Twitter several times this month to urge his half a million followers to make sure they are registered to vote, as “there’s going to be a referendum or general election soon, and you’ll only kick yourself if you don’t”.
While there are no nationwide elections currently scheduled for 2019, polls are due to take place on May 2 in England in a number of local contests.
Seats on around 250 local authorities will be available, including five newly-created councils: Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole, Dorset, East Suffolk, West Suffolk, and Somerset West & Taunton.