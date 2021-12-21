What To Put In Your Christmas Eve Box For Kids (Or Grown Ups)

Liliya Krueger via Getty Images Christmas eve boxes don't need to be pricey, just full of cosy treats.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Christmas is coming (really, really soon), which means it’s time to start thinking about Christmas Eve and your Christmas Eve boxes.

Advertisement

Traditionally, these are handed out on the evening of December 24, in a bid to get kids feeling festive before Christmas. But, they’re not just popular with children, grown ups love them too – and it’s easy to see why.

Who wouldn’t want to be surprised with a box of treats?

Advertisement

What is a Christmas Eve box?

The concept is to fill a box with lots of lovely festive surprises to get everyone in a cosy mood for Christmas.

Advertisement

Think: chocolate, a book, socks, a face mask, things to leave out for Santa – basically, anything that adds to the festive vibe and feeling cosy and warm, inside and out.

The good news is that these boxes aren’t meant to contain anything too pricey – they’re simply meant to be a way to get everyone excited the night before the big day.