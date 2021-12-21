What To Put In Your Christmas Eve Box For Kids (Or Grown Ups)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Christmas is coming (really, really soon), which means it’s time to start thinking about Christmas Eve and your Christmas Eve boxes.
Traditionally, these are handed out on the evening of December 24, in a bid to get kids feeling festive before Christmas. But, they’re not just popular with children, grown ups love them too – and it’s easy to see why.
Who wouldn’t want to be surprised with a box of treats?
What is a Christmas Eve box?
The concept is to fill a box with lots of lovely festive surprises to get everyone in a cosy mood for Christmas.
Think: chocolate, a book, socks, a face mask, things to leave out for Santa – basically, anything that adds to the festive vibe and feeling cosy and warm, inside and out.
The good news is that these boxes aren’t meant to contain anything too pricey – they’re simply meant to be a way to get everyone excited the night before the big day.
Wondering what to fill your Christmas Eve box with? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re preparing a box for the kids, for a partner, or for the whole family, this guide will sort you out.
Ginger Ray Wooden Christmas Eve Engraved Box
This beautiful carved Christmas Eve box just right to contain all your goodies.Get it for £12.99
Snow White Card Christmas Eve Box
If you want to keep the cost down – or need to buy multiple boxes – this cardboard alternative might be a better option. Get it for £5.86
Bon Bag Classic Retro Sweets Share Bag
If you're planning a Christmas Eve movie night, this cute bag of sweets makes for a great pick and mix.Get it for £13.99
Lily Flame Festive Cheer Scented Candle Tin
This 'Festive Cheer' candle smells absolutely divine and is perfect for some Christmas Eve hygge. Get it for £11.25
Emma Bridgewater Christmas Joy Mugs
Your Christmas Eve box needs some lovely festive mugs, like these Emma Bridgewater ones. Aren't they just so joyful!Get the pair for £39.95
Bonds of London 12 Peppermint Flavour Candy Canes Box
Sparkling Christmas Sacks
Add a Christmas sack to your kids' Christmas Eve boxes for them to lay out for Santa. Get two for £6.99
Colouring Books for Children Christmas Colouring Book
Honeysticks 100% Natural Beeswax Crayons
These all-natural beeswax crayons are non-toxic and long-lasting, and the perfect addition to your little one's box. Get the pack for £14.99
Baileys Irish Cream Gift Set
For the adults, a Bailey's gift set is a must. Whether it's drunk neat over ice or used to spike hot chocolate, Bailey's makes everything taste Christmassy.Get it for £13.99
Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Festive Wax Melts
Christmas is all about the festive smells, which is where these Yankee Candle festive-inspired wax melts come in. Get the gift box for £5.99
Philosophy Shower Gel and Bubble Bath
Getting into a relaxing bubble bath sounds like Christmas Eve bliss to us – especially it if leaves us smelling of cinnamon.Get a 450ml bottle for £14.99
Garnier Sheet Masks Self-Care Collection
The Snowman Hot Chocolate Bombs With Candy Canes
We love watching The Snowman on Christmas Eve and we love these Snowman themed marshmallow hot chocolate bombs, too.Get a three-pack for £12.50
Terry's Chocolate Orange Trio
It's not Christmas without a Terry's Chocolate Orange. Instead of buying one, why not treat yourself (or your family) to two trios of milk, white and dark chocolate? Get this six pack for £13.99
Kate Create Santa's Magic Key, Magical Reindeer Food Bag, Plastic Santa's Flying Licence, and Reindeer Charm Set
How cute is this kit for kids? It comes complete with a magic key that allows Santa to enter each house, his flying licence, a bag of 'reindeer food', and a cute reindeer charm. Get it for £5.99
SockShop Lazy Panda Men's Christmas Bamboo Socks
Joules Women's Excellent Everyday Casual Sock
ACL Stores Kid's Christmas Eve Hamper
How cute is this Christmas Eve hamper? It has everything you need for a cosy night in, including hot chocolate, candy canes, and, of course, fluffy socks. Are you spotting a theme?
Get the pack for £12.99 (was £14.99).
The Twiddlers Xmas Reindeer Antler Headbands
The Night Before Christmas Board Book
And if's there's one story you have to read it's The Night Before Christmas – it's just so magical and a Christmas Eve must-have. Get it for £6.54