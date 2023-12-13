Cranberry Sauce And Gingerbread Belong In The Fridge, But Chocolate Doesn't — Here's How To Store 8 Christmas Foods

Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images

Like Easter, there are foods that appear at Christmas that you’ll never see again for the rest of the year. Think Christmas pudding, mince pies (though I wish they were year-round), fancy cheeses, and gingerbread.



And because most of us don’t chow down on these treats 365 days a year, we might not know the best way to store them.



Luckily, experts from healthy food retailer MuscleFood.com have shared exactly which items belong in the fridge, and which are better stored in your cupboard. And as the company’s Ashleigh Tosh points out, “The debate on where we put our Christmas favourites is always a talking point around the table.”

“Chocolate is always a sticking point. Some like the crunch from putting it in the fridge, while others love the smooth feeling from leaving it in the cupboard,” she adds.



Meanwhile, cranberry sauce might not belong in your cupboard at all (what?).



So, we thought we’d share the wisdom:

Advertisement



1) Chocolate should stay out of the fridge

I feel vindicated, and may send MuscleFood’s advice to my chilly chocolate-loving partner.



“If it’s kept in the fridge, there’s the risk of creating a sugar bloom when the chocolate is stored at too low a temperature causing a temperature shock. This can make the chocolate go grainy and turn white, making it unpleasant to eat,” MuscleFood says.



2) Gingerbread belongs in the fridge

It turns out the biscuits are a bit more delicate than you’d expect. Keeping them in the fridge can “help retain the freshness. The coldness will also help with the tangy ginger taste,” the experts say.



3) Onions should stay chilled

That’s because “Brown and red onions can last longer after being stored in the fridge.”



“The coolness also gives it a fresh taste when consumed raw. The leftovers can be used for seven to eight days if they’re stored in the fridge,” MuscleFood adds.



4) Potatoes belong in your cupboard

”When you buy potatoes, don’t put them in the fridge otherwise, you could be left with a foul sweetness after eating the roasties,” MuscleFood points out.



“If any small sprouts appear, simply chop them off at the root and the potatoes will still be safe to consume.“

Advertisement



5) Cranberries (and the sauce) belong in the fridge

“The delicious fruit is best stored in the fridge to keep its freshness,” MuscleFood shared.



“The same goes for cranberry sauce, even if unopened, place it in the fridge to maintain the cool, fresh taste.”



6) Brussels sprouts belong in your fridge

The much-debated veggie doesn’t belong in your cupboard, it seems. “The controversial veggie should be placed in the fridge to keep the fresh taste and preserve the quality. If it’s left out of the fridge, they could rot before Christmas Day comes along,” experts advise.



7) Candy canes belong in your cupboard

“The red and white canes are best left out of the fridge as the moisture can cause them to become sticky. Have them stored in a dry cupboard to retain texture and taste,” the pros shared.



8) Red wine should stay in the cupboard