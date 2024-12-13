22 Christmas Gifts That Parents Will Love, Actually

Amazon c

Between godforsaken elves on shelves, Christmas Eve boxes apparently being a thing, school nativity plays in the middle of the work day and trying to remember when it’s Christmas Jumper Day at nursery – the mental load and sheer coordination of a ‘successful’ holiday season is a LOT.

Quite often during this time, all parents want for Christmas is some relief. A break. A nap. A moment to stare into space while snacking without interruption.

And while you may not be able to look after their children for two weeks and send them an all-inclusive holiday somewhere sunny sans offspring – you can buy them a thoughtful Christmas gift that can offer just a wee bit of joy.