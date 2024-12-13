22 Christmas Gifts That Parents Will Love, Actually

ParentsChristmaslife as a parentparent

Between godforsaken elves on shelves, Christmas Eve boxes apparently being a thing, school nativity plays in the middle of the work day and trying to remember when it’s Christmas Jumper Day at nursery – the mental load and sheer coordination of a ‘successful’ holiday season is a LOT.

Quite often during this time, all parents want for Christmas is some relief. A break. A nap. A moment to stare into space while snacking without interruption.

And while you may not be able to look after their children for two weeks and send them an all-inclusive holiday somewhere sunny sans offspring – you can buy them a thoughtful Christmas gift that can offer just a wee bit of joy.

Here are a few things that parents will actually enjoy and appreciate this year:

1
Amazon
These ear plugs will give them some actual quiet time

These Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are perfect for sleeping, ear-piercing meltdowns in Sainsburys, and if your child happens to have a recorder. I am 100% obsessed with Loops and I own like 5 different pairs.

£24.95
2
Amazon UK / Spacemasks
This pack of 5 self-heating eye masks

These feel AMAZING after a long day of work and gentle parenting. Anything that can assist in a parent getting better quality sleep is a win.

£23.17
3
Amazon
These bath salts for a moment of peace (and hopefully quiet)

Anything that can add a layer of luxury or joy to a parents life is ideal. Fingers crossed they can bathe without hearing, "DADDY? WHERE ARE YOU?"

£6.00
4
Amazon
A cosy blanket that is JUST for them

It's a given that pretty much everything you own as a parent will get borrowed, stolen, or sneezed on by your children. So having a blanket that's *just* for mummy or daddy is IMPORTANT.

£33.99
5
Amazon
This set of cosy, thermal socks

We all just want to be warm and cosy, and pulling these on after a long day will be such a treat.

£9.99
6
Amazon
A big, oversized hoodie

When you're absolutely knackered and you just want your jammies, this will take any parent to the next level of comfort.

£29.95
7
Amazon
A skincare kit that's actually useful

Parenting is a unique kind of manual, physical labour and trust me when I say all products in this kit are incredible and will be much appreciated by the parent in your life.

£18.09
8
Amazon
These electrolyte sachets for a lil' energy boost

Parents, especially parents of small children and babies, are notoriously run down, usually ill, and mostly sleep-deprived. These electrolyte packets are AMAZING and will help give their systems a restart.

£25.30 for 20 sachets
9
Amazon
A high quality CBD balm to soothe those aches and pains

Having a small child is it's own form of intense workout, and parents twist and pull their bodies in unexpectedly weird ways. This is the best CBD balm I've ever used and always goes down a treat.

£21.15
10
Amazon
These CBD patches are amazing for stiff necks and cramps

Parents are classically time poor – so even if they don't have time to rub in a lovely balm, they will have time to slap on a patch if they're in need of some extra calm or bodily comfort.

£21.25
11
Amazon
This incredible page-turner

This book will help give the parents in your life a much-needed mental trip away from the everyday. The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan is an incredible read.

£9.95 for a paperback copy
12
Amazon
Help keep them relevant and educated

When you're knee-deep in parenting, keeping up with what's happening in popular culture ain't easy. Give the gift of Chappell Roan this season. Don't let your parent-friends be embarrassing.

£47.95
13
Amazon
This grown-up snack hamper from Joe&Seph's

For parents, the hours of roughly 7-10pm are SACRED – the kids are asleep, and now they can do whatever they like (except leave the house). Grown-up snacks are a must.

£16.55
14
Amazon
This smokey, luxe whisky

What's better to enjoy at the end of a long week (or day) than a quality Old Fashioned? This blended, malt scotch whisky from Monkey Shoulder is perfect for cocktails or over ice.

£26.50 for 70cl
15
Amazon
This collection of classic pub snacks

If you can't go to the pub, why not bring the pub to you? Crack open a couple of beers and reminisce about the nights out when a packet of Nobby's Nuts counted as dinner.

£25.98
16
Amazon
This twin pack of Whispering Angel

Wine Mums will rejoice, even if they hate the term WINE MUM – because Whispering Angel is delicious and having it at home is never a bad thing.

£46.89 for two 750ml bottles
17
Amazon
This 1kg bag of posh coffee

Obviously, tired parents love coffee but if the parents you know love a high quality cup of joe, this will do the trick!

£22.50 for 1kg
18
Amazon
This lush tea set

A bit of luxury goes a long way when you spend your days wiping tiny noses and bums – and this set of posh tea that shouldn't be saved 'for best' will be much appreciated.

£30.87 for 60 teabags
19
Amazon
This cup will keep coffee hot and wine nice and cool

This is one of the best purchases I've made all year. It keeps my tea and coffee nice and hot for hours – or, as I've also tested, wine nice and cool even when you're in a hot tub.

£17.50
20
Amazon
This low-stakes, high-entertainment game

When doom-scrolling and deciding WTF to watch is too much – a night of gaming is where it's at. This game is 2-player and FUN – but also very low stress. Parents have enough to worry about.

£13.95
21
Amazon
A Lego set, for grown-ups

Parents like Lego, too! Give them a bit of fun just for them – with not a monster truck or excavator in sight.

£34.99
22
Amazon
The new Kindle Paperwhite for *proper* books

When new parents finally have the brain capacity to start reading again, it's a big milestone. Give them the gift of reading (and some alone time). Even better: they won't have to read these books out loud!

£159.99
