LumiNola via Getty Images Turkey could be off the menu this Christmas

With Halloween and Bonfire Night behind us, the next big event to look forward to is Christmas.

However, Christmas dinner this year is set to look pricer than ever, new data from The Grocer has revealed.

For those hoping to have a turkey on their dinner table this festive season, it could be worth buying a frozen one sooner rather than later.

The Grocer, along with research from Assosia, have uncovered that prices of the bird have soared in recent weeks at even the cheapest supermarkets – and they show no signs of slowing down.

Of the 66 frozen whole turkey and turkey joints available across Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Iceland, 50 lines are at least 10% pricier than this time last year, according to the research.

20 lines were a whopping 20% more expensive, with the biggest price rise coming in at Waitrose for its Essential frozen butter-basted medium turkey crown - a whole 31.6% more expensive than it was in 2021.

However, the price of turkeys is not the only issue facing shoppers this Christmas, their availability is also a growing concern due to avian flu.

