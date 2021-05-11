Christopher Eccleston Says It's Time For Doctor Who To Stop Being Such A 'Boys' Club'

Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston has called for change behind the scenes of the hit sci-fi series, which he has branded a “bit of a boys’ club”. Christopher played the Ninth Doctor when the long-running show was rebooted in 2005, with David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker taking over as the Time Lord in subsequent series. In a new interview with Doctor Who’s companion magazine, the actor said that while he welcomed the arrival of the first female Doctor, he thinks it’s important to “take that further in the way we look at history” and “look at it through a female lens”.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Christopher Eccleston pictured in 2019

After suggesting a storyline in which the Doctor meets suffragettes, Christopher said (via Digital Spy): “It’s great that we now have a female Doctor, and I think we should take that further in the way we look at history. Look at it through a female lens. “Russell T Davies writes the Doctor as one Doctor; Steven Moffat writes him as another; Rob Shearman writes him, he’s another. Bit of a boys’ club, though. We need to address that.” He continued: “We need female writers. It needs to be addressed, particularly as the Doctor has such a pronounced, for want of a better phrase, feminine side, and such an enthusiastic engagement with the female.” In the same interview, Christopher also expressed his opinion that Doctor Who should introduce a Cyberwoman character in a future episode.