The Touching Reason Christopher Walken Was Really Cast In Severance

Christopher Walken in Severance Apple TV

The series, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower, will also see big names like Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat and Bob Balaban appear in its most recent season.

Advertisement

Christopher Walken has also starred in the show from its first season, playing Brett.

But according to a recent Collider interview, it seems he wasn’t just hired for his A-list clout.

Adam Scott in Severance season 2 Apple

Speaking to the publication, actor John Turturro, who plays Irving – a character who bonds with Walkens’ on-screen persona – said it’s not the first time the pair have acted together.

They’ve also appeared in some of John’s directorial offerings, like 2019’s The Jesus Rolls, and worked together on 2005’s Romance & Cigarettes.

Advertisement

So it should come as no surprise that John was the one to pitch Christopher to the show’s creators.

When asked if he knew about the behind-the-scenes selection process, though, the Catch Me If You Can actor seemed pleasantly surprised by Turtorro’s choice.

“I’ve only learned that recently, and I’m very glad to hear it. I’m glad it happened. I think one of the things about Burt and Irving has to do with Chris and John. I’ve known John for a very long time — 40 or 50 years,” Christopher told the publication.

“We were young actors, going around New York looking for work. I’ve known him a long time. He’s a terrific director, and I’ve been in two or three of his movies. I know his family,” he added.

Advertisement

“You can tell when you see people together that they’ve known each other a long time, that they like each other, they laugh at each other’s jokes, they finish sentences, and so I think it makes absolute sense that John and I would be playing people who love each other.”