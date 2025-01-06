Chuck Schumer Denies Misleading Public About Biden's Decline Despite Watching Proof On-Air

Chuck Schumer. NBC/"Meet the Press"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat, New York), who in February decried the idea that President Joe Biden was cognitively impaired as “right-wing propaganda,” is denying that he and other top Democrats ever misled the public about the president’s mental acuity.

During an appearance Sunday on NBC News’ Meet the Press, anchor Kristen Welker played a clip from February 13 in which Schumer assured reporters that he talks to Biden regularly and that “this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong.”

That assurance came mere months before Biden’s catastrophic debate against his then-Republican opponent, President-elect Donald Trump, and before he confused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a NATO summit event.

Biden ultimately exited the race in July, only for his replacement nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, to lose the election. When asked Sunday what he’d tell voters who feel Schumer misled them about Biden’s mental acuity, he argued boldly: “Look, we didn’t.”

“And let’s look at President Biden,” Schumer told Welker. “He’s had an amazing record, the legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since [former President] Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, putting in 235 judges — a record.”

“And he’s a patriot,” he continued. “He’s a great guy. And when he stepped down he did it on his own, because he thought it was better, not only for the Democratic Party, [but also] for America. We should all salute him. We should all salute him.”

Schumer claimed in February that Biden's cognitive decline was "right-wing propaganda." Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Dissatisfied with the answer, which arguably rejected the premise of the question outright and merely chronicled Biden’s legislative record, Welker followed up by asking if Schumer still believes Biden could’ve served another term had he stayed in the race and won.

“Well, I’m not going to speculate,” he told Welker, who had notably only asked about his own past claim that Biden’s decline was insidiously partisan propaganda. “As I said, I think his record is a stellar one, and he’ll go down in history as a really outstanding president.”