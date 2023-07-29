A Pre-Fame Cillian Murphy Explaining His Jazz Band Is Our Favourite Thing On The Internet This Week

Cillian Murphy RTE/Getty Images

Long before he was best-known as one of Ireland’s greatest acting exports, Cillian Murphy had another brush with fame.

The Oppenheimer actor is a household name thanks to his star turns in shows such as BBC drama Peaky Blinders and films including Inception and 28 Days Later – but acting isn’t his only talent.

Before finding fame on the small screen, a teenage Cillian formed part of the jazz-inspired band the Sons of Mr Green Genes.

The group, who took their name from a Frank Zappa song, even once appeared on Irish channel RTÉ, where Cillian did the best he could to explain their unique sound.

In a video which has reemerged on social media following the release of Oppenheimer, Cillian describes their experimental approach as “not [under] the constraint of any formula”.

“It came from the whole spirit of jazz, which is the freedom to express yourself on your instrument, which has been lost,” he lamented.

Cillian then explained how “it can be argued through the ’80s and through the early ’90s [bands were] playing to a pop formula.”

“This is the freedom to go a bit further,” he said. “Obviously It has its roots in jazz and ’70s music but it’s moving on and becoming popular now.

“I think it’s great because people of our age are beginning to appreciate musicianship as opposed to a catchy tune.”

Cillian Murphy's band never quite took off Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Sons of Mr Green Genes never quite hit the big time, despite once being offered a record deal.

Cillian later told 6Music’s Steve Lamacq: “We were obsessed with Zappa when we were kids.

“Do you remember like the sort of early-mid-90s, when acid jazz was a big thing? That was a big influence on us. I think being in Cork in Ireland, we were probably a bit late to the party with that sound.”

While his music career fizzled out, Cillian soon discovered a love – and talent – for acting, making his stage debut in Edna Walsh’s Disco Pigs play in 1996.