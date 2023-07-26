New Ken? Cillian Murphy Answers The Barbie Question We Didn't Know We Needed

Cillian Murphy Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He might be Oppenheimer, but he’s happy to be just Ken.

Cillian Murphy was asked in a recent interview if he’d consider starring as a Ken in a hypothetical sequel to Barbie, the smash hit currently driving summer moviegoers in droves alongside the Christopher Nolan thriller he stars in.

“Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure, yeah,” Murphy told Brazilian entertainment website Omelete. “Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation.”

He added: “I can’t wait to see” the Barbie movie. “I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer.”

His Oppenheimer co-stars, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, are also very down to take part in a “Barbie” sequel.

“I’d do anything with Greta Gerwig!” both actors said.

Damon, however, was unsure if he’d be able to “out-Ken” Ryan Gosling, who stars as “Beach Ken” in the movie.

“I don’t know if anybody’s out-Kenning that guy,” Damon quipped.

Allison Jones, a casting director for the Barbie movie, told Vanity Fair that a few other actors were in the cards for Ken roles, but missed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Jones said Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy and Dear Evan Hansen actor Ben Platt could have appeared in the blockbuster.