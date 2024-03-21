HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for “Oppenheimer”, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

After much speculation, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has officially confirmed that Cillian Murphy will be returning for the upcoming film.

The popular BBC series about the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in post-World War One Birmingham wrapped with its sixth and final season back in 2022.

However, writer Steven has since confirmed that a follow-up movie is indeed in the works, but has so far remained tight-lipped about whether its now Oscar-winning star would return as Tommy Shelby.

Speaking to Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC show This Town on Tuesday, the screenwriter finally shared the news that Peaky Blinders fans have been waiting for.

“He definitely is returning for it,” he told the publication. “We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

Back in December, Steven confirmed that he was wrapping up the script. Just last month, Cillian also expressed his enthusiasm to reprise his role as the gang leader.

“I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there,” he said, per Irish Star.

“If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it.”

Steven also praised the Oppenheimer actor’s recent Oscar win: “It was so deserved. I mean he’s brilliant, and he’s such a great human being and he leads the line when we’re shooting and he’s so level headed and straight forward. He deserves everything he gets.”