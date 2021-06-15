Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Clara Goes From Emergency Room To Red Carpet After Dog Bite

Whether rain, shine or canine attack, actor Clara McGregor was determined to make it to her movie premiere on time.

The 25-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor suffered a dog bite on her face before hitting the red carpet on Friday night for the film The Birthday Cake, in which she stars alongside her father and also co-produced.

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet 😅thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th,” she wrote alongside a photo from the premiere showing un-bandaged cuts on her cheek and nose.

She also shared a photo of herself in the hospital, presumably shortly after the attack, as she flips off the camera while holding her phone.