If you’re reluctant to allow your kids to have their nails painted or stick-on fake nails, we may have found the perfect solution.
When one woman told her young daughter she couldn’t have acrylic nails - despite numerous pleas - the ten-year-old got creative and made her own.
Impressed, Serafina Peña, 31, tweeted a photo of her daughter’s solution: “She couldn’t have press-on nails so she made some out of [modelling] clay.”
The mum, known Serafina, explained that her daughter used to be a nail biter. “We made a promise, if I practised nail art on her, she would stop biting. She said yes and I’ve been doing her nails since, but this time around she wanted press-ons and I said no.”
Twitter users were impressed.
Serafina’s daughter isn’t the only child getting experimental with their nails. Another mum shared a photo of her child’s nails with modelling clay - a bright green colour.
And someone else used coloured paper to try and get the look.
So if you have modelling clay lying around the house, see how creative your kids can get with their fake nails this weekend. Can they make them as good as Serafina’s daughter?