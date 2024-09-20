LifeshoppinghomeCleaning

I Used To Be A Cleaner ― Here's What's Actually Worth Spending (And Saving) On

No, you don't need five products to clean one shower.
By 

Amy Glover

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

As a former cleaner, I viewed the multi-product toilet cleans of CleanTok videos gone by with despair.

I get it, I get it ― there’s something very satisfying about attacking foul smells, tough stains, and the endless limescale of the UK with all nozzles firing.

But I’m glad it’s all gone a little quieter on the hyper-specific cleaning product front. TikTok’s “underconsumption” trend seems to have applied to its too-fervent loo scrubbers too.

Still, having visited multiple clients’ homes and spoken to friends who are still unsure what really deserves a place in their cleaning cupboard, I thought I’d share which products I reckon you need (I regret to inform you some big-name brands really are worth the hype), which ones you can avoid, and which ones you can get way more cheaply or sub out altogether.

And there’s good news for fellow penny-pinchers – the “save” camp has definitely won out over the “splurge” group.

1
Amy Glover / HuffPost
Save on: specialised cleaning brushes

I know those fine-detail brushes look really satisfying. But I have yet to find anything either a regular ol' toothbrush or, for narrower areas like the silicone strip at the base of your tap, some interdental brushes can't tackle. I use mine with regular toothpaste when scrubbing my sink sometimes; it's a surprisingly effective quasi-cream cleaner.

£6.99 for eight interdental toothbrushes
2
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: pricey, baking tray-specific cleaners

Most cleaners shy away from the 50-product habits of CleanTok — what you really want is a decent all-rounder. Bar Keepers Friend is a gentle abrasive that gets rid of limescale, stubborn stains, and grease on metal and enamel thanks to its star ingredient, oxalic acid; one tub lasts me multiple months.

£3.50 for 250g
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: glass and metal cleaners

This is a PSA: you do not want those glass sprays, metal polishers, and other specialised products you think you need. They almost always leave streaks and add too much bulk to your cleaning cupboard and shopping bill. Instead, do what the pros do; nab some machine-washable microfibre cloths, buff your shiny surfaces with 'em, and free yourself from the sparkle spray industrial complex forever.

£5.99 for eight
4
Amazon
Splurge on: the Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set

I'm genuinely not sure how I lived without this set's spinning drain action. Not only does it dry your mop head out faster so it won't fester in the bucket afterwards, but it *also* gets your floors dry more quickly (which is crucial if you're 1) in a rush, 2) dealing with sensitive flooring like hardwood or marble, or 3) both). I regret to inform you that this brand is the best I've tried — nothing else will do.

£36.16
5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: buying a whole new kettle every year or so

The UK is a limescale-y place, meaning kettles, shower heads, and shower screens get gummed up way too quickly. Luckily, I can remove and rinse this descaler ball quickly and easily whenever I need to, which is much easier than cleaning built-up mineral deposits from my most-used kitchen appliance (or, as I'm ashamed to admit I've done before, flat-out buying a new one).

£2.65
6
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: a new shower head

Shower heads suffer the same fate as kettles do, but in a way that ruins your hair instead of your cuppa. If, like me, you find that intolerable, this five-minute limescale-busting spray is ideal — of course, it works for other areas of your home, like your shower, bath, sink, and taps too.

£3.50
7
Amazon
Splurge on: Henry the Hoover (no other brand cuts the mustard)

When I worked in a hotel, there was some serious competition in the morning for the one Henry vacuum – it made the difference between achieving a truly immaculate room in minutes and spending the best part of half an hour pointlessly running over a carpet that'll still look dusty afterwards. Sure, you can get ones with fancier features and cordless motors, but when it comes to actually *cleaning* the most important thing is suction power – and this bad boy wins out every time.


£167.95
8
Amazon
Save on: oven cleaners

There are plenty of good soda cleaners out there (I love Oven Brite's kit for an all-in-one pack), but you can get even more impressive results from Duzzit's massive bottle of baking soda and an industrial-sized roll of clingfilm IMO. The real secret is to cover a thick baking soda paste in clingfilm for around an hour after you've spread it over your dirty racks and oven walls for a no-fuss removal — I loved how well this worked so much that I wrote a whole post about it.

Baking soda: £3.66 for a (huge) 500g bottleClingfilm: £5.99 for 400m
9
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: higher-end mould gels

You'll see mould removal sprays and gels go for upwards of ten quid, but their active ingredient stays the same across all price ranges; it's usually bleach. While I'd normally recommend simply using the active component by itself, though, it's pretty hard to mix a bleach solution that doesn't damage your walls or silicone, or that actually sticks to your ceiling while it's working. This HG one (insider tip — that brand's a cleaner classic) is strong enough to work well and adhere to my walls without ruining my surfaces, and TBH, that's all a mould remover spray needs to do.

£5.25
10
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: pro carpet cleans

As both a coffee lover and a clumsy person, I've faced my fair share of hard-to-budge stains. While the classic dab-and-let-dry approach works for small, inoffensive spills, the only product that's really lifted deep stains for me is Dr Beckmann's, which requires zero vacuuming and gets to work on red wine, chocolate, blood, and coffee stains alike.

£9.44 for two bottles
11
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Splurge on: HG Shield Shower Protector

Yes, I know I don't like to recommend products that only do one thing, but this stuff keeps your bathroom surfaces (from glass to metal) soap, limescale, smudge, and grime-free for up to three months. Even my stingy self has to hand it to the brand.

£10.66
12
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: drain unblockers

Prevention is the best cure, right? These drain sticks are packed full of enzymes that break down the gunk and grease in your drains as they dissolve. All you'll have to do is put 'em in and leave them to get to work — your drains should stay clearer for a lot longer.

£5.39 for 12
13
Amazon
Splurge on: a decent shelving unit

A lot of the homes I've cleaned have had robot vacuums, and while they can be really helpful for vacuuming, I was hired because people still have loads of stuff they need to put away. Decluttering is harder, but ultimately more rewarding, work than cleaning, and this organiser helps you store your things while keeping them visible.

£32.45
14
Amazon
Splurge on: very, very strong bin bags

Please do yourself a favour and just buy the nicer, thicker bin liners. Leaks and tears from weak bin bags simply aren't worth suffering through; just as you stopped buying that scratchy, thin loo roll after uni, so too should you give up the see-through bins if at all possible. Also, this pack of 50 means I never have to make a last-minute dash to the shops.

£7.99 for 50 bags
15
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Save on: literally any degreaser that isn't Elbow Grease

You can sub out a lot of cleaning products for one another (I use washing-up liquid for my glass surfaces all the time), but I refuse to use anything other than Elbow Grease as a degreaser. It's the most effective and fast-acting product I've ever tried on sticky surfaces, it costs less than £3, and it's solvent-free too – what's not to love?

£2.29 for 1L
16
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
Splurge on: a pet hair remover if you've got a furry friend

It's specifically designed to remove animal hair from your surfaces, and it'll pick up really delicate strands and bits of dust too. I mean, let's be real here -- you aren't going to whip out the vacuum every time you spot a loose hair.

£27.80
17
Amazon
Splurge on: real Marigold gloves

You can get multipacks of cleaning gloves for much, much less, but the reinforced material at the top of these gloves has really stood the test of time. Crucially, I've never chipped a nail while using these; that alone makes them worth every penny, IMO.

£1.99
18
Amazon
Save on: window cleaner

Diluted washing-up liquid or white vinegar do the job brilliantly, and they're multipurpose too. Why settle for one product when you can choose one that doubles (and triples, and quadruples) up as a million other cleaners too? Not worth the cupboard space, if you ask me.

Washing liquid: £14.50 for a 5L refill tubWhite vinegar: £5.72 for 5L
|
Submit a tip
Close