I Used To Be A Cleaner ― Here's What's Actually Worth Spending (And Saving) On

Amy Glover

As a former cleaner, I viewed the multi-product toilet cleans of CleanTok videos gone by with despair.

I get it, I get it ― there’s something very satisfying about attacking foul smells, tough stains, and the endless limescale of the UK with all nozzles firing.

But I’m glad it’s all gone a little quieter on the hyper-specific cleaning product front. TikTok’s “underconsumption” trend seems to have applied to its too-fervent loo scrubbers too.

Still, having visited multiple clients’ homes and spoken to friends who are still unsure what really deserves a place in their cleaning cupboard, I thought I’d share which products I reckon you need (I regret to inform you some big-name brands really are worth the hype), which ones you can avoid, and which ones you can get way more cheaply or sub out altogether.

And there’s good news for fellow penny-pinchers – the “save” camp has definitely won out over the “splurge” group.