How Does UCAS Clearing Help With Unexpected A-Level Results?

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

A-level results are due out tomorrow (the 15th of August) in the UK.

In fact, universities and some headteachers can already see the results of the exams. That’s how you can see if you’ve got your choice of course the morning of results day.

But what happens if your A-level results aren’t what you thought they would be ― for better or worse? Are you stuck without access to your UCAS choices, or unable to apply to a different uni you didn’t expect to be able to apply to?

Advertisement

Not necessarily. UCAS’ “clearing” process, which matches students who didn’t sign up for certain courses on their first try to institutions with free spots after taking in the first round of applicants, may be able to help.

How does it work?

Per Gov.uk’s Education Hub, “Clearing is when UCAS provides students with the chance to apply for university places which haven’t yet been filled.”

“It’s available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn’t hold any offers,” they add.

It may be a good option for those who didn’t get into any of the choices they initially picked, or those who didn’t think they’d get high enough results to apply for another course or college.

Advertisement

It can also work for those who changed their mind about their course at the last minute for any other reason. You can see available courses here.

UCAS’ video on the topic reveals that “Clearing opens on the 5th of July, so students can start to have a look at the courses available ― but most students will use clearing on their results day.”

If you’re applying after June 30th, haven’t received any university offers (or don’t like the ones you’ve got), didn’t meet the conditions of your offers, or have declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ button in your application, you’ll be eligible.

UCAS have a Clearing Plus tool available to first-time users who realised after getting their resutls didn’t get the courses they wanted.

“If students are eligible for Clearing Plus, the UCAS Clearing team will look at your original choices, cross-reference these with the courses that universities and colleges have told them are available and then send these to you,” their site reads.

Advertisement

You will be able to see any matches through your UCAS Hub.

Is clearing my only option?

No! Firstly, not all colleges offer the option.

For instance, universities such as the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford don’t do clearing. Other Russell Group unis do some years and don’t the other.

It might be worth ringing your college to see if there’s any wriggle room, especially if your results are pretty close to requirements.

Some students may want to resit their exams the following year.

Others may want to try an apprenticeship or Higher Technical Qualification, or take advantage of companies’ School Leavers Schemes if they’re available.

You can speak to the National Careers Service Exam Results helpline via phone or webchat if needed.