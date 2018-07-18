Sir Cliff Richard Says Press Freedom Without Responsibility Is 'Anarchy' After Court Victory

Editors have warned of “worrying consequences” for press freedom after Sir Cliff’s win, with specialist lawyers saying the judge’s ruling on the case will have implications for journalists.

The BBC said the coverage was accurate and in good faith, and put forward a public interest defence – saying sexual abuse of children was a matter of serious public concern. The corporation said reporting might encourage victims to come forward.

The judge said Sir Cliff would be awarded £190,000 in damages. He is also awarded a further £20,000 in aggravated damages due to the BBC’s decision to nominate the story for the Royal Television Society’s ‘Scoop of the Year’ award.

ITV’s Julie Etchingham: Let’s look at the ramifications of this. You could single-handedly curtail press freedom?

Sir Cliff Richard: Does anybody want to do that? I don’t want to do that. I want a correction made to what happened to me and it was made. Nobody said anything about freedom of speech but I will fight to the death against the abuse of the freedom of speech. What the BBC did was an abuse because it seemed to ignore everything ever stated by Magna Carta, Leveson, the police. They took it upon themselves to be judge, jury, and executioner. That’s the abuse of it.

The press needs to be able to cover investigations ... to scrutinise the police…

Yes, but not those who are being investigated. That’s clear from this judgement, even I, and I believe the opposition tried to say because I was a prominent figure I didn’t deserve the privacy that the man in the street has. I may be prominent but I am not fodder. I refuse to be fodder. That’s the mistake they make. We have to stop being women and men. As soon as you start being human you realise that’s what counts. A journalist has to be a human being so you can cover the story.

Police told them there was an investigation going on but they didn’t have to tell the world who was being investigated. We wouldn’t be talking about this now if they had not named me and the investigation had gone on. It was thrown out eventually. No-one would have known I was investigated and I would never have gone through the emotional trauma this has caused me. It’s going to take a while. Even now, I can’t believe I’m not over it yet. The press and journalism even television. Everyone has to be very careful now about how they treat people as human beings.

But we know the context in which this investigation emerged don’t we? We know the cases in which the person being investigated was named and other victims in those circumstances came forward and built the case…

But in the end they were found innocent though in many cases.

But some of them weren’t, Sir Cliff. Some of them weren’t…

Ten guilty and one innocent, that’s my big argument. I’d rather ten guilty people get away with it than one innocent person suffer. There is no reason for that. If the police had found enough to prosecute me, I would have been charged and then I could have been named and if you’re charged, it might take two years, your name is out, where other victims could come forward if it’s true and even then the court of law could pass that person as innocent.