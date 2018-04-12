Coastal Cool: 10 Alternative Hotels And B&Bs On The Kent Coast

Kent’s wonderful coastline is just a short hop away - and where else do bustling historic harbours, dramatic cliffs and quaint seaside towns rub up against cutting edge culture and contemporary cuisine? A network of sophisticated and affordable boutique hotels and B&Bs cater for all tastes and budgets. Welcome to your next great weekend away…

Travel to the Kent coast in speed and style with Southeastern, with the UK’s first and only domestic high-speed service. You can get to the seaside in just over an hour from St Pancras International, and with the Southeastern Weekender ticket you can travel Off-Peak on Friday or Saturday and come back any time the next day. Book your train tickets now.