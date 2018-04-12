All Sections
    12/04/2018 14:22 BST

    Coastal Cool: 10 Alternative Hotels And B&Bs On The Kent Coast

    A trip to Kent’s coastline can be whatever you want it to be.

    Kent’s wonderful coastline is just a short hop away - and where else do bustling historic harbours, dramatic cliffs and quaint seaside towns rub up against cutting edge culture and contemporary cuisine? A network of sophisticated and affordable boutique hotels and B&Bs cater for all tastes and budgets. Welcome to your next great weekend away…

    • Albion House, Ramsgate
      Albion House
      Albion House sits high atop Ramsgate’s East cliff, overlooking the only Royal Harbour in the country. It’s a wonderful location, matched by rooms which range in style from airy and spacious to cosy and interesting. Most have sea views. A stroll into town will take you to the marina, packed with yachts and pleasure boats. With France just 35 miles away, you can enjoy the area’s relaxed continental charm from one of many waterfront bars and restaurants.  
    • Driftwood Beach House, Whitstable
      Driftwood Beach House
      Whitstable has long been a favourite destination for Londoners wanting to escape the city for a couple of days of Zen-like calm. The quirky seaside town is home to delightful independent shops and cafés, fine views and wonderful restaurants serving some of the best seafood in England (the oysters are nationally celebrated). Driftwood Beach House is just a pebble throw from the beach, and features three bright, airy garden rooms furnished with stylish simplicity. Take bus 5 from Whitstable station to Seasalter, alighting at Lucerne Drive East.
    • The Reading Rooms, Margate
      Ollie Harrop
      Margate is a traditional English seaside town with a striking contemporary twist. There’s Dreamland, the town’s revived seaside fun park, with its timeless rides and old-fashioned entertainment. And just down the road there’s the Turner Contemporary gallery, an internationally acclaimed collection of traditional and avant-garde art. Stay at The Reading Rooms which has three elegant, wood-panelled rooms to choose from.
    • Yarrow Hotel, Broadstairs
      Yarrow Hotel
      The Yarrow Hotel is located in the pretty and peaceful grounds of East Kent College, just a few minutes from the heart of unspoilt Broadstairs. The town, like the hotel, is full of old-world charm, and home to seven sandy beaches and bays. Charles Dickens was a regular visitor, a fact celebrated by a museum dedicated to the writer (Dickens House Museum) and the week-long Dickens Festival every June. The Yarrow’s sumptuous rooms and fine dining restaurant exceed even Great Expectations.
    • Rocksalt, Folkestone
      Rocksalt
      At Rocksalt you come for the food and stay for the sights. This restaurant with rooms is cantilevered over Folkestone’s pretty harbour, with panoramic views across the English Channel. It has a spectacular setting, and the celebrated menu of locally sourced produce is a worthy accompaniment. Rocksalt’s four boutique boltholes mean it’s only a short stroll from harbourside table to luxurious, cotton-dressed bed.
    • The Salutation, Sandwich
      The Salutation
      The Salutation is set within its own delightful gardens, and boasts fine dining and elegant Georgian rooms. It’s a wonderful destination in its own right, but don’t forget to head out and explore the picturesque town beyond the hotel walls. Sandwich boasts more listed buildings per head of population than anywhere else in the country, and every turn reveals another slice of historic charm. The beach is a short walk through a wetland habitat.
    • The Front Rooms, Whitstable
      Front Rooms
      A short walk through the picturesque harbour from the centre of Whitstable, the Front Rooms is a stylish and homely family run B&B with white painted rooms of understated simplicity. This being Whitstable, there’s a quirky twist. The lounge/breakfast room doubles as a photography gallery, with stunning images lining the shelves. If you like one, you can buy it.
    • Number One B&B, Deal
      Number One BB
      ﻿﻿Number One B&B is a striking Victorian villa located just five minutes from both Deal Beach and the town’s charming, unspoilt centre. Deal boasts a handsome promenade, a long pebble beach (with 1950s pier), an award-winning high street and some of the best walking in the area. The town is also turning into something of a foodie destination, with the highly rated French bistro Frog & Scot leading the way.  
    • Maison Dieu, Dover
      Maison Dieu
      Dover is far more than just a gateway to the continent and offers a fascinating weekend away in its own right. The iconic White Cliffs are perhaps the star attraction, one of the UK’s most spectacular natural features and a symbol of hope and freedom for centuries. Dover Castle, meanwhile, is steeped in medieval history. Maison Dieu is ideally located a short walk from Dover’s lively centre and boasts views of the imposing Castle walls. Accommodation is simple, comfortable and relaxed.
    • The Relish, Folkestone
      The Relish
      The Relish is a haven of tranquility in the centre of bustling Folkestone. The rooms are tastefully and luxuriously furnished, and the private Augusta Gardens, an oasis of lawns and woodland, is directly accessed from the Relish terrace. The 150-year-old town house is a short walk from both Folkestone’s delightful working harbour and its unique creative quarter, an area of studio-galleries, quirky stores, and chic bars and cafés.

