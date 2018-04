Coastal Cool: 10 Alternative Hotels And B&Bs On The Kent Coast

Maison Dieu, Dover

Dover is far more than just a gateway to the continent and offers a fascinating weekend away in its own right. The iconic White Cliffs are perhaps the star attraction, one of the UK’s most spectacular natural features and a symbol of hope and freedom for centuries. Dover Castle, meanwhile, is steeped in medieval history. Maison Dieu is ideally located a short walk from Dover’s lively centre and boasts views of the imposing Castle walls. Accommodation is simple, comfortable and relaxed.