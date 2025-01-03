Cold Snaps Can Make Dementia Symptoms Worse ― Here's How To Help

Toa Heftib via Unsplash

You might already know that exposure to extreme weather conditions ― both very hot and very cold ― has been associated with increased dementia risk over time.

With five amber and yellow snow and/or ice warnings in place across the UK over the coming days ― and an amber cold weather warning issued to all of England until next Wednesday 8 January ― Alzheimer’s Society warns that it’s important to take care of existing dementia patients experiencing cold snaps too.

“The bad weather and colder temperatures can bring specific challenges, and can sometimes make symptoms temporarily worse,” they write.

“What’s more, people with dementia aren’t always able to communicate the fact they’re cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves.”

How should you look after someone with dementia in a cold snap?

Per the Society, there are seven steps to make the harsh weather conditions a little easier to manage.

These are:

Ensuring the person with dementia is dressed warmly

Keeping the room warm (above 20 degrees Celsius)

Encouraging them to exercise

Exposing them to natural daylight where possible; do this by opening curtains if it’s unsafe or slippy outside

Stick to routines as much as you can

Ensure they’re eating and drinking enough

Avoid slippery ice, as people with dementia struggle more with depth perception. They may also be more frail.

This comes alongside the UKHSA’s general warnings for older people in the colder weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at , said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the week ahead can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”

They stress we should check in on older relatives, neighbours, friends and loved ones during this time if possible and safe.

Try to equip them for the colder weather (including potential travel issues, power cuts, signal problems, and possible store closures).

Why might cold weather make dementia symptoms worse?

According to

, it’s down to a few factors.

Firstly, routines (which can provide people with dementia some much-needed structure) are liable to be disrupted; cold weather can also “bring increased feelings of isolation due to long periods indoors.”

Cold temperature can also generally “increase confusion,” they add (a bit like how we can’t focus as well when it’s hot out).

They add that because people with dementia can struggle to tell how cold they are, they may be more likely to develop hypothermia.

The NHS says signs of the condition, which is a “a medical emergency that needs to be treated in hospital”, are: