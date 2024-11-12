Coleen Rooney Insists This 1 Rumour About Her I'm A Celebrity Stint Is A 'Load Of Rubbish'

Coleen Rooney is taking part in the new series of I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen Rooney has hit back at “rubbish” reports in the tabloid press about her upcoming stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

On Monday night, it was confirmed that Coleen was one of 10 campmates who’ll be taking part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, following unconfirmed claims that she’s landed the highest fee in the show’s 22-year history.

Advertisement

Last week, The Sun claimed that the media personality will be ruled out of “a string” of Bushtucker Trials on medical grounds, reportedly as a result of stress-related arthritis.

However, in a video posted on her Instagram after it was announced she was on the I’m A Celebrity line-up, Coleen insisted these rumours were “a load of rubbish”.

“There’s been a lot of news saying that I can’t do trials because of certain illnesses and that,” she explained.

“But I can confirm I can do every trial, so I am not excluded from any. That was just a load of rubbish.”

Advertisement

In the video, Coleen revealed that she’d been asked “for so many years” to take part in I’m A Celebrity, “and I’ve just always said no and put it off, because the kids have been young and I’ve had a lot on”.

“This year, I just thought, ‘do you know what? I quite fancy doing it’,” she continued. “I would like to experience something different, do something for myself, meet new people and I’m looking forward to doing the trials.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I am really anxious about leaving the kids,” Coleen added. “That’s my biggest thing, and for weeks and months that’s been on my mind.

“But I’ve planned and prepped and I’ve got an army of people, family, friends, school friends, all helping out with the kids, so they are going to be fine and they’re probably going to have a great time when I’m away.”

Advertisement

Coleen added that she’d left each of her four sons a toy kangaroo, “so they know I am constantly thinking of them”.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity features a host of stars from across the world of music, sport, TV and more. Check out the full line-up here.