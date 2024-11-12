The Full I'm A Celebrity Line-Up Has Been Confirmed – And Fans Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The full line-up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has been unveiled.

Over the weekend, the first stars began landing in Australia ahead of the new season, with ITV confirming the 10 celebrities who’ll be heading into the jungle on Monday night.

Among them are stars from the world of music, sport, TV and beyond – and many I’m A Celebrity fans will no doubt be breathing a sigh of relief that there isn’t a polarising right-wing politician in sight, following a controversial few years for the long-running reality show.

All 10 of the stars previously appeared on a “leaked” line-up published in the tabloid press last week, two of whom – popstar-turned-minister Reverend Richard Coles and Love Island favourite Maura Higgins – are absent, meaning we can probably expect them to make an arrival later in the series.

Here’s the I’m A Celebrity 2024 line-up in full…

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street staple)

ITV/Shutterstock

He says: “I am very close to Andy Whyment and Jenni McAlpine, who have both done it before, and everyone tells me they had such a great experience. It’s a life experience and I am sure I will learn some new things about myself along the way too.

“It will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about me rather than my character, Tyrone.”

Barry McGuigan (boxing promoter)

ITV/Shutterstock

He says: “[I’m A Celebrity] can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way.”

Coleen Rooney (media personality and wife of Wayne Rooney)

ITV/Shutterstock

She says: “I have been in the public eye for over 20 years now and people take what they want from it. I do think people will get a better idea of what kind of person I am.

“It has been year after year I have been asked to go on a programme and it’s always been a straight no. Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young. But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time.

“I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me.”

Danny Jones (McFly musician)

ITV/Shutterstock

He says: “I’ve had my fair share of winnings recently. The treble would be amazing – from The Masked Singer and The Voice to I’m A Celebrity. But for me, it’s all about going in there and just having a good time, enjoying it.

“I’m going into a very unknown, vulnerable space that I’ve never been in before and I don’t know what it’s going to be like. But I’ll do my very best. It’s not in my hands. I just want people to see me and get me and understand me.”

Dean McCullough (Radio 1 presenter)

ITV/Shutterstock

He says: “I am terrified of everything and the more I think about being put in the ground with 50 snakes or getting those green fly things that bite poured over me – well there’s just no point thinking about it, as otherwise I won’t get on the plane!”

“I made the mistake of watching episode one from last year and I nearly passed out watching it. I had to turn it off. And I hate cockroaches. There was a cockroach in a hostel I stayed in once and I checked out during the middle of the night, as the thought of it – urgh, even talking about it now gives me the chills.”

GK Barry (social media star and podcaster)

ITV/Shutterstock

She says: ““I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything.

“The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being. You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

Jane Moore (journalist and Loose Women panellist)

ITV/Shutterstock

She says: “I will fill the hours with good chat. I find people really interesting and I want to have organic conversations. I won’t be like, ‘Tell me about the time…’ but I will be asking questions just because I am interested. I hope they don’t get offended!”

“I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to. I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me.”

Melvin Odoom (presenter)

ITV/Shutterstock

He says: “Ant and Dec will be there, I will get to meet some really cool and talented people – and so I am trying to appreciate all of those positive aspects rather than think about lying in a coffin with creepy crawlies on my face, as I know that will freak me out.

“I am scared of everything!”

Oti Mabuse (two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion and Dancing On Ice judge)

ITV/Shutterstock

She says: “Now I have had my baby daughter, I want to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti. I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different. I will have no make-up, concealer, lashes – it’s going to be nice to be laid back.

“In my head I am a superhero but snakes are not my thing. I am petrified of them and they are my biggest fear.”

Tulisa Contostavlos (pop singer and former X Factor judge)

Tulisa Contostavlos ITV/Shutterstock

She says: “My number one mission is to be my true authentic self. If me being my authentic self connects with people in a mass way, then it must mean I’m doing something right in life. But I am not going to go looking for it.

“This isn’t a career move for me, either. I will always go back to N-Dubz and this is a one-off experience.”