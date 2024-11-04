This Supposed 'Leaked' I'm A Celebrity Line-Up Is Being Hailed As The Best 'In Years'

With less than two short weeks to go until the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! gets underway, it looks like the list of stars taking part may have been leaked early.
Over the weekend, The Sun published what it claimed was a “full line-up” for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, made up of stars from across the world of music, TV, sport and beyond.
Rumours about the stars headed for the jungle this year have been circulating for weeks now, with several of the stars previously reported to be taking part on the tabloid’s list.
And best of all, there’s not a dubious right-wing politician in sight.
The previously-rumoured campmates include pop singer Tulisa, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, social media star GK Barry, Love Island favourite Maura Higgins and Coronation Street staple Alan Halsall, who was supposed to take part in last year’s series but was forced to pull out at the eleventh hour due to an injury.
Media personality Coleen Rooney is also on The Sun’s list, following unconfirmed rumours in the same tabloid that she has landed I’m A Celebrity’s highest ever fee to take part.
However, there were also a few surprises on the “leaked” line-up too.
Among these stars were McFly performer Danny Jones, Loose Women panellist Jane Moore and popstar-turned-religious-leader Reverend Richard Coles.
Completing the rumoured list are presenter Melvin Odoom, boxing promoter Barry McGuigan and Radio 1 host Dean McCullough.
Of course, it’s worth pointing out that this list is still unverified for the time being.
However, that hasn’t stopped I’m A Celebrity fans from getting excited about the potential for this year’s series…
For the past few years, I’m A Celebrity has faced criticism over its inclusion of controversial contestants like Matt Hancock, Nigel Farage, Boy George and Jamie Lynn Spears on its line-up.
Even hosts Ant and Dec have recently said they want to see an end to political figures taking part in the long-running reality show – and this year, it looks like the duo got their wish.
I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 17 November.