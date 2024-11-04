This Supposed 'Leaked' I'm A Celebrity Line-Up Is Being Hailed As The Best 'In Years'

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

With less than two short weeks to go until the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! gets underway, it looks like the list of stars taking part may have been leaked early.

Over the weekend, The Sun published what it claimed was a “full line-up” for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, made up of stars from across the world of music, TV, sport and beyond.

Advertisement

Rumours about the stars headed for the jungle this year have been circulating for weeks now, with several of the stars previously reported to be taking part on the tabloid’s list.

And best of all, there’s not a dubious right-wing politician in sight.

Oti Mabuse via Associated Press

Media personality Coleen Rooney is also on The Sun’s list, following unconfirmed rumours in the same tabloid that she has landed I’m A Celebrity’s highest ever fee to take part.

Advertisement

Coleen Rooney via Associated Press

However, there were also a few surprises on the “leaked” line-up too.

Completing the rumoured list are presenter Melvin Odoom, boxing promoter Barry McGuigan and Radio 1 host Dean McCullough.

Danny Jones via Associated Press

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that this list is still unverified for the time being.

However, that hasn’t stopped I’m A Celebrity fans from getting excited about the potential for this year’s series…

Advertisement

Actually the best celebrity lineup for anything in ages — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 1, 2024

The way I can’t stop thinking about this. It might be the best lineup they’ve ever had on paper. Maura, Oti, Grace, TULISA??? And even Danny, Melvin and Dean are great guys 😭 ITV knew they had one shot to fix this show and I am SAT https://t.co/oJp1HuSbdb pic.twitter.com/f9rG5HLeop — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 3, 2024

This is actually a VERY good line-up. Tulisa, Coleen..strong. I'm A Celebrity full line up revealed as boxing legend and Strictly star sign up for show | The Sun https://t.co/aDl5L6undY — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) November 1, 2024

Great lineup. Not a politician in sight.



Looking forward to finally watching a series again! — Mark Marriott (Lily stan account) (@MarkMarriot87) November 1, 2024

No politicians? Oh we are so back 🐛 — Matty (@HogarthMatty) November 1, 2024

Advertisement

GK Barry AND Maura Higgins??? we WILL be tuning in #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/lvVJP29HRn — jordan☀️ (@bocagrqnde) November 1, 2024

best line up we have had in a long time! hopefully this is the real line up — phie ♡ (@smileyytris) November 1, 2024

For all of that paper’s many wrongs, they do tend to be bang on with the lineup.



Mauraaaa! Melvin! Coleen! Tulisa! https://t.co/P97kEI2OsC — Alicia 🎆🎇 (@OhAlicia_) November 2, 2024

Wait I love this cast — Angie stan, #Teamkyranandrileasa🇬🇧 (@stanmissjaida) November 1, 2024

This is actually an ace line up this year — 에밀리 Monster ⁷ (@koreanmultistan) November 1, 2024

Advertisement

Best lineup for such a long time 👏 will be watching for the first time in years #ImACeleb — Livieya (@happilypia) November 1, 2024

Decent lineup 👌🏾 — Tris Morris (@TheMorrisLand) November 1, 2024

For the past few years, I’m A Celebrity has faced criticism over its inclusion of controversial contestants like Matt Hancock, Nigel Farage, Boy George and Jamie Lynn Spears on its line-up.