Here Are All The Famous Faces Who've Been Rumoured For This Year's Series Of I'm A Celebrity So Far

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year ITV/Shutterstock

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing now just weeks away, attention now turns to the famous faces who could be signing up for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

Although the long-running reality show doesn’t actually return to our screens until the autumn, rumours have already begun trickling in about the stars who could be taking part, with names from the world of TV, sport and beyond having already been suggested in the media.

Here’s a round-up of the celebrities tipped to be signing up in 2024 so far…

GK Barry

The rumour goes that internet personality GK Barry had initially been part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing cast, before being lured away by the idea of doing I’m A Celebrity instead.

According to The Sun’s “source”, the YouTuber – whose real name is Grace Keeling – did hold talks with the BBC about appearing on Strictly, but instead chose to stick with I’m A Celebrity in the hopes of “pursuing her telly career with ITV”.

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice’s name has not been far from the headlines this past year, after a complaint was made by his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Amanda Abbington leading to an investigation of the show by the BBC.

For his part, the Italian dancer has long denied the allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour” made about him, insisting: “I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth. As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.”

According to The Sun, Giovanni has been on producers’ wishlists for months now, particularly as he’ll now be free to take part in I’m A Celebrity in the months he’d usually be tied up with Strictly.

Harry Clark

Fresh from his win on the most recent series of The Traitors UK, Harry Clark is seemingly being eyed for another reality TV appearance.

The Mirror reported shortly after Harry’s win that he had been “swamped with requests” already, including one from ITV asking if he’d “consider a stint in the jungle”.

Alan Halshall

Best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, Alan Halsall was supposed to take part in I’m A Celebrity last year, but had to back at the eleventh hour due to an injury.

In May, The Sun reported that Alan was back “in the running” for this year’s line-up, having returned to filming Corrie earlier in the year.

Tom Daley

As soon as the former gold medallist Tom Daley announced his retirement from professional diving earlier this month, everyone began wondering what would be next for him, with bookies putting him at the top of their lists to sign up for I’m A Celebrity when she show returns in the autumn.

However, despite Tom’s one-time diving partner Matty Lee taking part in I’m A Celebrity in 2021, the man himself seems less enthused.

“[Matty] said he had a great time, but for me I just can’t imagine spending that much time away from my kids and not being able to contact them,” Tom admitted to the Evening Standard. “I think that would be the hardest so no, not any time soon anyway.

“Also, the eating thing freaks me out. There’s no way I could eat, like, a kangaroo testicle. That is not for me.”

Phillip Schofield

This is a far less likely option given he’s still taking time out from the spotlight since his much-publicised departure from ITV last year, but an OK! magazine “source” claimed earlier this year that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield was looking into a TV comeback.

After he was pictured out for a walk with Declan Donnelly, the magazine claimed there’d even been “talk that Ant and Dec are keen to get him on I’m A Celeb”.

No politicians

After the double-punch of Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage, The Sun reported in February that bosses had put a “ban” on casting politicians in the next series of I’m A Celebrity.

Prior to this, Ant and Dec had also made no secret of their hopes that the casting team swerve politicians on the 2024 line-up.