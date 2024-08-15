Scott Mills Reveals Truth Behind 'Illness' That Halted Celebrity Race Across The World Filming

Scott Mills feared the worst when he began experiencing headaches during filming of Celebrity Race Across The World Studio Lambert/BBC

Scott Mills has revealed he forced producers of Celebrity Race Across The World to halt filming out of concern he’d contracted a serious illness.

However, it turns out the actual situation was a lot less serious than he feared.

The Radio 2 DJ is one of the famous contestants competing on the current series of the celebrity globe-trotting show, in which he and then-fiancé Sam Vaughan were tasked with crossing South America on land.

Speaking to Metro, Scott admitted he feared he’d contracted the dengue virus when he started experiencing “awful” headaches during shooting.

“I started getting these mad headaches – I don’t get headaches – but I was getting really awful ones to the point where one day I said, ‘I can’t film today, I’m really sorry’,” he shared.

“Obviously, there was a medic there and he made sure I ate and that I had some tablets to try and get rid of it but it wouldn’t go for three days.”

In the end, it was Sam who found the root of his future husband’s issues.

“Sam said, ‘When was the last time you had a coffee?’, and I went, ‘Oh [damn]’,” he recalled. “It was massive caffeine withdrawal.”

Sam and Scott pictured early on in their Race Across The World trek Studio Lambert

Later in the interview, Sam shared that Scott’s caffeine “addiction” was actually the source of conflict between them on the road, as the Eurovision commentator was “always spending more money on coffee” during their travels.

Also competing in the trek were Jeff Brazier and his younger son Freddie, Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi and Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni, alongside his cousin Mary Ellen.