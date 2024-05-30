This Is The 1 Time Race Across The World Producers Will Intervene During The Pairs' Journeys

The four teams who made it to the final of Race Across The World season four Studio Lambert

Race Across The World has been slowly building a loyal following in the last few years, culminating in this year’s series, which has been the biggest to date.

The fourth season of the epic reality show concluded on Wednesday night, with the four remaining couples arriving at the final checkpoint in Indonesia.

Advertisement

As Race Across The World has grown in popularity, viewers have had plenty of questions about exactly how rough the competitors really have – and at what stage the production team that travels with each of them will step in.

Well, according to executive producer Stephen Day, there are few moments when the team will intervene on the duos’ journeys.

Owen and Alfie went head-to-head with mother-and-daughter duo Eugenie and Isabel in the Race Across The World final BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds

Speaking to The Telegraph as part of a wide-ranging feature about the making of Race Across The World, Stephen explained: “We will intervene if they’re in danger, and we have a real duty of care.

Advertisement

“If contestants – and there have been some – who are so focussed on budget that they’re not eating then you have to get them to spend money on food.”

However, it was pointed out that while producers do encourage the contestants to spend their money on meals if it gets to that point, crew members still draw the line at outright giving the competitors food.

At each checkpoint along the journey, contestants speak to psychologists to discuss how they’re getting “and make sure they’re not suffering”.

The pairs also speak to psychologists after filming ends, and just before the series begins airing.

Race Across The World's fourth season took the contestants from Japan to Indonesia in around 50 days BBC/Studio Lambert/Pete Dadds/Matt Burlem

Following its recent win at the TV Baftas earlier in the month, it’s been confirmed that Race Across The World will be back for a fifth season in 2025.

Advertisement