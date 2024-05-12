The most prestigious awards in British telly were handed out on Sunday at the TV Baftas.
Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, the awards recognised both homegrown and international talent for their achievements in TV in the past.
Top Boy and Happy Valley were the night’s top winners on two awards each, with the former scooping the coveted Best Drama prize and a Best Supporting Actress victory for Jasmine Jobson.
Meanwhile, Sarah Lancashire was named Best Actress for her work in Happy Valley, which also scooped the Memorable Moment award, the only category at the TV Baftas voted for by the public.
Other winners included HuffPost faves like Succession, Strictly Come Dancing, Joe Lycett and Juice’s Mawaan Rizwan.
Here’s the full list of this year’s winners...
Best Drama
Top Boy
Best Scripted Comedy
Such Brave Girls
Best Actress
Sarah Lancashire
Best Actor
Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment)
Best Soap
Casualty
Best Supporting Actor
Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress
Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy)
Best Limited Drama
The Sixth Commandment
Best Female Comedy Performance
Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops)
Best Male Comedy Performance
Mawaan Rizwan (Juice)
Best Entertainment Programme
Strictly Come Dancing
Best Entertainment Performance
Joe Lycett (Late Night Lycett)
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Rob and Romesh vs…
Best Factual Entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World
Best Factual Series
Lockerbie
Best Specialist Factual
White Nanny, Black Child
Best Single Documentary
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
Best Reality
Squid Game: The Challenge
Best Live Event Coverage
Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Best Current Affairs
This World: The Shamima Begum Story
Best News Coverage
Channel 4 News, Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War
Best Short Form Programme
Mobility
Best Daytime
Scam Interceptors
Best International Programme
Class Act
Best Sports Coverage
Cheltenham Festival, Day One
Memorable Moment
Happy Valley – The final showdown
Bafta Special Award
Lorraine Kelly
Bafta Fellowship
Baroness Dame Floella Benjamin