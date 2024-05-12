TV Baftas 2024 John Phillips/Bafta/Getty/Joe Maher/Getty

The most prestigious awards in British telly were handed out on Sunday at the TV Baftas.

Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, the awards recognised both homegrown and international talent for their achievements in TV in the past.

Top Boy and Happy Valley were the night’s top winners on two awards each, with the former scooping the coveted Best Drama prize and a Best Supporting Actress victory for Jasmine Jobson.

Meanwhile, Sarah Lancashire was named Best Actress for her work in Happy Valley, which also scooped the Memorable Moment award, the only category at the TV Baftas voted for by the public.

Other winners included HuffPost faves like Succession, Strictly Come Dancing, Joe Lycett and Juice’s Mawaan Rizwan.

Here’s the full list of this year’s winners...

Best Drama

Top Boy

Best Scripted Comedy

Such Brave Girls

Best Actress

Sarah Lancashire

Best Actor

Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment)

Best Soap

Casualty

Best Supporting Actor

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress

Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy)

Best Limited Drama

The Sixth Commandment

Best Female Comedy Performance

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops)

Best Male Comedy Performance

Mawaan Rizwan (Juice)

Best Entertainment Programme

Strictly Come Dancing

Best Entertainment Performance

Joe Lycett (Late Night Lycett)

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

Rob and Romesh vs…

Best Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World

Best Factual Series

Lockerbie

Best Specialist Factual

White Nanny, Black Child

Best Single Documentary

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Best Reality

Squid Game: The Challenge

Best Live Event Coverage

Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Best Current Affairs

This World: The Shamima Begum Story

Best News Coverage

Channel 4 News, Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War

Best Short Form Programme

Mobility

Best Daytime

Scam Interceptors

Best International Programme

Class Act

Best Sports Coverage

Cheltenham Festival, Day One

Memorable Moment

Happy Valley – The final showdown

Bafta Special Award

Lorraine Kelly

Bafta Fellowship

Baroness Dame Floella Benjamin