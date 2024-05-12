There Was A Baby Reindeer Reunion On The TV Baftas Red Carpet

Almost a month to the day after Baby Reindeer began streaming on Netflix, its leading stars were reunited on the red carpet of the TV Baftas.
In the last four weeks, the hit miniseries has been dominating the public conversation, and Netflix’s most-watched list, where it’s not budged for several weeks.
On Sunday night, creator Richard Gadd was among the guests at the TV Baftas, where he and co-star Jessica Gunning (who played a fictionalised version of his real-life stalker) were reunited on the red carpet.
Both performers went all out with their outfits, with Jessica sporting a floor-length dress and matching cape, while Richard kept it simple in a black suit.
The writer, actor and comedian also wore a pin supporting the charity We Are Survivors, who aim to help male survivors of sexual abuse.
As well as presenting the award for Best Limited Drama during the ceremony (a prize we reckon Baby Reindeer could well be picking up itself this time in a year), the two were also seen sharing a laugh on the red carpet.
They also posed for pictures with co-star Shalom Brune-Franklin, who played Keeley in the popular Netflix drama.
Baby Reindeer – which is largely based on events from Richard’s own life – has received widespread praise thanks to its unique depiction of difficult themes, including sexual abuse and harassment, mental health and gender identity.
However, in the past few weeks, both Richard and Jessica have spoken out against viewers trying to decipher the real identities of the people who inspired characters in the show.