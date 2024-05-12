There Was A Baby Reindeer Reunion On The TV Baftas Red Carpet

Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd on the red carpet of the 2024 TV Baftas Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Almost a month to the day after Baby Reindeer began streaming on Netflix, its leading stars were reunited on the red carpet of the TV Baftas.

In the last four weeks, the hit miniseries has been dominating the public conversation, and Netflix’s most-watched list, where it’s not budged for several weeks.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, creator Richard Gadd was among the guests at the TV Baftas, where he and co-star Jessica Gunning (who played a fictionalised version of his real-life stalker) were reunited on the red carpet.

Jessica and Richard Gadd share a laugh on the red carpet Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Both performers went all out with their outfits, with Jessica sporting a floor-length dress and matching cape, while Richard kept it simple in a black suit.

The writer, actor and comedian also wore a pin supporting the charity We Are Survivors, who aim to help male survivors of sexual abuse.

Advertisement

Richard was among the guests at the 2024 TV Baftas Neil Mockford via Getty Images

As well as presenting the award for Best Limited Drama during the ceremony (a prize we reckon Baby Reindeer could well be picking up itself this time in a year), the two were also seen sharing a laugh on the red carpet.

They also posed for pictures with co-star Shalom Brune-Franklin, who played Keeley in the popular Netflix drama.

Jessica Gunning, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Richard Gadd Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Baby Reindeer – which is largely based on events from Richard’s own life – has received widespread praise thanks to its unique depiction of difficult themes, including sexual abuse and harassment, mental health and gender identity.

Advertisement

However, in the past few weeks, both Richard and Jessica have spoken out against viewers trying to decipher the real identities of the people who inspired characters in the show.