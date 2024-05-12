Hannah Waddingham Hailed As A 'Legend' For Her Hilarious Reaction To Losing Out At The TV Baftas

Hannah Waddingham may not have won the award for Best Entertainment Programme at this year’s TV Baftas, but she still managed to deliver what may well be the stand-out moment of the night.
In the lead-up to this year’s ceremony, Hannah was up for two prizes, including Best Entertainment Programme for her 2023 Christmas special, and Best Entertainment Performance for her work on last year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
During Sunday night’s broadcast, it was revealed that Hannah and her festive variety show had lost out to Strictly Come Dancing in the former category.
When the cameras cut to see Hannah in the audience, she gave us a big laugh when she mimed taking a drink in response to the news.
Or… at least we thought she was miming. Because, as it turns out, her bracelet may actually have doubled up as a hip flask.
Incredible stuff – and clearly we weren’t the only ones who thought so…
So far, 2024 has seen Hannah gifting us a string of incredible awards show moments.
On the Baftas red carpet in February, she was seen having a whale of a time (including throwing some shapes with fellow performer Colman Domingo), while at the SAG Awards, she was seen clutching a cardboard bag gifted to her by her nine-year-old daughter.
She also hosted the Olivier Awards, where she won widespread praise for her opening performance, as well as putting a male photographer on the red carpet in his place in a clip that swiftly went viral.