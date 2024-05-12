Hannah Waddingham Hailed As A 'Legend' For Her Hilarious Reaction To Losing Out At The TV Baftas

Hannah Waddingham at the 2024 TV Baftas Joe Maher via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham may not have won the award for Best Entertainment Programme at this year’s TV Baftas, but she still managed to deliver what may well be the stand-out moment of the night.

In the lead-up to this year’s ceremony, Hannah was up for two prizes, including Best Entertainment Programme for her 2023 Christmas special, and Best Entertainment Performance for her work on last year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

During Sunday night’s broadcast, it was revealed that Hannah and her festive variety show had lost out to Strictly Come Dancing in the former category.

When the cameras cut to see Hannah in the audience, she gave us a big laugh when she mimed taking a drink in response to the news.

Or… at least we thought she was miming. Because, as it turns out, her bracelet may actually have doubled up as a hip flask.

Incredible stuff – and clearly we weren’t the only ones who thought so…

Hannah Waddingham being meme of the year there. — jordan. (@jordanpenny) May 12, 2024

Did Hannah Waddingham have a flask on her wrist ? Why is she the best ?! — Maria (@marysunfan94) May 12, 2024

Hannah Waddingham looking stunning at the #BAFTAs — Tr@ce Richardson (@BucksBlackCat) May 12, 2024

Legend that Hannah waddingham is, drinking out of her bracelet 🤣🤣 #BAFTATVAwards — Kara (@Kryptonkara) May 12, 2024

HANNAH WADDINGHAM I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/1zQY9SbLV8 — daisy (@weltonsmac) May 12, 2024

drinking out of her bracelet that’s a flask. funniest woman alive. pic.twitter.com/xwcuJSxGfZ — alice🫧 (@aliceelainey) May 12, 2024

not her having a bracelet flask 😭 pic.twitter.com/9K58P2hqbA — hannah (@wadderskis) May 12, 2024

just when i thought i couldn’t love her anymore pic.twitter.com/s408Tj54yV — cait (@rebecccawelton) May 12, 2024

she’s a winner in my eyes https://t.co/1GSZhP0vhK — alleya 🛸 (@ajofthesaints) May 12, 2024

So far, 2024 has seen Hannah gifting us a string of incredible awards show moments.