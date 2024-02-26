Hannah Waddingham's Red Carpet Gift From Her Nine-Year-Old Daughter Is Almost Too Adorable

Hannah Waddingham behind the scenes of the SAG Awards Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham certainly made a big fashion statement when she walked the SAG Awards red carpet over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Ted Lasso star and all-round HuffPost fave was seen arriving at the star-studded event while clutching a cardboard handbag.

As it turns out, the accessory was actually given to Hannah by her nine-year-old daughter, as she revealed to Glamour on the red carpet.

“My daughter has contributed my evening bag for the night,” Hannah shared, while showing off her cardboard accessory.

“I mean, look at it! You watch, that’s going to be in manufacturers somewhere!”

🎥 | hannah waddingham at the #sagawards talking about the bag her daughter designed pic.twitter.com/JZkb3bXgZZ — best of hannah waddingham (@ofwaddingham) February 25, 2024

“Do you know what she called it?” she added, referring to the bag’s rainbow detail. “Mummy, it’s like you say, a ‘goes with everything and nothing bag’.”

Hannah admitted the bag was “unstable… like its mother”, but revealed she was actually carrying her phone in it, joking that it “holds more than your average bag”.

“Isn’t it gorgeous?” she added.

Hannah's red carpet accessory was a gift from her nine-year-old Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Back in 2021, when Hannah won her first Emmy for her performance in Ted Lasso, she said she would keep the award in her daughter’s bedroom “to show her that her mummy will only ever be away when it’s for a really, blooming good reason”.

“I think it shows her, when she’s older, she just has to fight that little bit harder and magical things happen,” Hannah said.

More recently, she shared the advice her then-eight-year-old daughter gave her when she was experiencing guilt about spending so much time out of the country for work.