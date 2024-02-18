We Don't Think Anyone Had Quite As Much Fun On The Baftas Red Carpet As Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham having some fun at the Baftas Getty/Shutterstock

With some of the most popular names in cinema nabbing nominations at this year’s Baftas, the ceremony brought in a seriously A-list crowd on Sunday night.

But of all the stars in attendance, none of them looked like they were enjoying themselves quite as much as stage and screen legend (and all-round HuffPost fave) Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah was one of the performers during this year’s Baftas, and before the ceremony got underway, she was seen striking a variety of fun poses for the photographers on the red carpet.

She was also seen reuniting with nominee Colman Domingo, having recently presented an award with him at the 2024 Emmys.

Colman Domingo and Hannah Waddingham on the Baftas red carpet Marco Bahler via Getty Images

The Ted Lasso and Euphoria stars were seen dancing their way into this year’s Baftas ceremony, where Colman was nominated in the Best Actor In A Leading Role category for his performance in the Netflix biopic Rustin.

hannah waddingham and colman domingo are such a fucking vibe pic.twitter.com/wcUifpwKhn — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 18, 2024

During the awards show, Hannah performed a reimagined version of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time as part of the ceremony’s In Memoriam section, to remember those from the film world who have died in the last 12 months.

The performance was arranged by musician Joe Stilgoe, with whom Hannah took a moment to pose for a photo before the ceremony got underway.

Joe Stilgoe and Hannah Waddingham Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer went into this year’s Baftas as the most-nominated film on 13 nods, while Doctor Who favourite David Tenannt took on presenting duties for the first time.

