Hannah Waddingham and Laverne Cox on the Emmys red carpet E!

Hannah Waddingham’s night at the Emmys got off to a bit of a bumpy start, after she was forced to educate red carpet presenter Laverne Cox on how to correctly say her name.

Before the ceremony began on Monday night, the Ted Lasso star spoke to Laverne on E!, where she was introduced as “Hannah Waddington”.

Advertisement

“Let’s get that right, straight away,” Hannah joked after giving the Orange Is The New Black star her actual name, although Laverne did then proceed to pronounce her surname as “Wattingham”.

Hannah Waddingham with a, let's get that right! making sure her name is pronounced correctly #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/O5ynFmRFj8 — connie-hadae (@sinnamonrolled) January 16, 2024

The former Eurovision host attended the show as a nominee after being recognised in the Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy category, which she lost out on to The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.

Still, while Hannah may not have taken home an Emmy this year – she was still very much a winner to us, particularly when she made an appearance during the show.

Advertisement

Arriving on stage to present the Governors Award to the LGBTQ+ media regulator GLAAD, she and fellow nominee Colman Domingo proved they very much know how to make an entrance.

The pair first entered the stage to the sound of the iconic Will & Grace theme music (camp), before taking their place at the mic with a dramatic flourish to show off their outfits, and declaring in unison: “You’re welcome.”

“You’re welcome.” —Colman Domingo and Hannah Waddingham rightfully introducing themselves at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/z11P0TFU7n — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Hannah previously made a big impression at the Golden Globes last week, where she was once again nominated for her performance in the final season of Ted Lasso.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet, the British actor also took a moment to sum up what she misses most about the Apple TV+ sitcom in just one word.