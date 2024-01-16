This Is How The Emmys Paid Special Tribute To Matthew Perry During This Year's Ceremony

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the first season of Friends NBC via Getty Images

Emmys organisers included a touching tribute to Matthew Perry during this year’s ceremony.

The segment was accompanied by a reimagined version of the Friends theme tune, performed by Charlie Puth and the musical duo The War and Treaty, with Matthew’s image flashing on screen as the song reached its emotional peak.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Other stars featured in the “in memoriam” tribute included sitcom actor Leslie Jordan, singer and activist Henry Belafonte, Euphoria star Angus Cloud and Cheers actor Kirstie Alley.

In his lifetime, Matthew was nominated for four Emmys, not just for his performance as Chandler Bing in Friends, but also his guest appearance in The West Wing and leading role in the TV movie The Ron Clark Story.

More recently, Matthew was also nominated for his work as a producer on the 2021 Friends reunion.

His other on-screen roles included shows like The Good Wife, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and a remake of The Odd Couple, as well as the films The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

In October 20213, Matthew was found dead at his home in California, at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later ruled that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to the accidental death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

Matthew Perry on stage at the Emmys in 2012 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Following his death, an old interview resurfaced in which Matthew said he hoped he would be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction, having been candid about his own substance abuse issues throughout his career.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” he explained.

“And I’ve said this for a long time — when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”