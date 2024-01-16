Kieran Culkin's Emmys Speech Was So Charming We're Somehow Even More In Love With Him

Kieran Culkin accepting his first Emmy on Monday night Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Given how things have already panned out at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, it’s perhaps no great surprise to see that Succession star Kieran Culkin was among the winners at the Emmys on Monday night.

Still, there’ll be no complaints from us, as it meant he got to give another of his acceptance speeches, which are quickly becoming our favourites this awards season.

Collecting his first ever Emmy during Monday’s live ceremony, Kieran began by joking he’d already used up his allotted time “hugging everybody”.

Sounding audibly choked up, he continued: “I love you all, especially everybody in the cast – J, Alan, Sarah, Brian, every single one, thank you so much. I love you.”

He became even more emotional as he thanked his mum, before turning his attention to his “beautiful wife”, Jazz Charlton.

#Succession star Kieran Culkin gives an emotional speech after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/DdnmzhlJ5J — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

“Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said. “Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much. And Jazz… I want more. You said maybe if I win!”

It’s perhaps worth pointing out that Jazz previously disclosed that she and Kieran conceived after the Golden Globes in 2019, make of that what you will…

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton celebrating his win at the 2024 Golden Globes Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Kieran inadvertently found himself at the centre of another viral Emmys moment this year, when Pedro Pascal joked that he’d injured his shoulder when the Succession star “kicked the shit” out of him.

During last week’s Emmys, Kieran told the Last Of Us star to “suck it” after beating him in the Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama category.

