Hannah Waddingham Sums Up What She Misses Most About Her Ted Lasso Character In 1 Word

Hannah Waddingham pictured on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham has made it clear she’s still very much missing her Ted Lasso character, Rebecca Welton.

Last year, the Emmy-winning star appeared in her third season of Ted Lasso, in what is widely believed to have been the Apple TV+ sitcom’s final outing.

Advertisement

Since then, Hannah has made no secret of her hope for Ted Lasso to keep going, which she spoke about again as she made her way into the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Asked what she misses most about playing Rebecca, Hannah told Deadline: “Everything. Every inch of her. Every thought. All of it. I can’t stress that enough.”

Hannah Waddingham on what she misses most about her ‘Ted Lasso’ character, Rebecca | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QZ1lYN0buL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2024

She continued: “I always say that I haven’t lost anyone that was in the show, but unless I’m playing her, she doesn’t exist. And that’s difficult. And I’ve never felt that about any character.”

Advertisement

“It’s so weird, though, when you miss something that’s fictional,” Hannah added.

Last year, Hannah admitted that the “hardest thing” about the thought of Ted Lasso ending for good was the idea that she’d “lost a pal” in Rebecca.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple

“The thing I’m going to miss more than anything is… Rebecca Welton doesn’t exist unless I’m playing her,” she explained at the time. “And that’s the hardest thing I’m dealing with at the moment.”

At this year’s Golden Globes, Hannah was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Ted Lasso.

Check out all the photos you need to see from the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet in the gallery below…

Advertisement