Hannah Waddingham Has A Theory About A Potential Ted Lasso Spin-Off

“When Juno and I read that, we didn’t know how we wanted to convey our excitement about the potential of that.”
Ash Percival
By 

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Hannah Waddingham has shared her thoughts on how a potential spin-off from Ted Lasso could work.

The former Game Of Thrones star played Rebecca in the Apple TV+ series, which followed the goings on at the fictional AFC Richmond football club.

The recently-concluded third series is widely thought to be the last, with creator and star Jason Sudeikis having shared bad news for fans hoping for more episodes.

However, Hannah – who has voiced her hopes for either another series or a new spin-off previously – picked up on a clue about a new women’s league in the finale’s script that could lead to a whole new adventure.

In an interview with LA Times, Hannah said: “The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn’t exist anymore. And I want to see her through.

“If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it’s finished but not finished, because none of our lives are. Jason and I have talked about it: It’s like you take a three-season glimpse of people. But it is a glimpse.”

She said her and cast mate Juno Temple – who plays Keeley Jones in the show – “didn’t know how they wanted to convey their excitement about the potential” the conversation in the script surrounding a female league presented.

Hannah added: “I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ But we couldn’t contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of ‘Aghhhh!’”

The former Eurovision host previously told Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s US talk show that she already had a plan in mind to keep Ted Lasso going – even if Jason wasn’t on board.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.

