Hannah Waddingham Has A Theory About A Potential Ted Lasso Spin-Off

Hannah Waddingham has shared her thoughts on how a potential spin-off from Ted Lasso could work.

The former Game Of Thrones star played Rebecca in the Apple TV+ series, which followed the goings on at the fictional AFC Richmond football club.

The recently-concluded third series is widely thought to be the last, with creator and star Jason Sudeikis having shared bad news for fans hoping for more episodes.

However, Hannah – who has voiced her hopes for either another series or a new spin-off previously – picked up on a clue about a new women’s league in the finale’s script that could lead to a whole new adventure.

In an interview with LA Times, Hannah said: “The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn’t exist anymore. And I want to see her through.

“If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it’s finished but not finished, because none of our lives are. Jason and I have talked about it: It’s like you take a three-season glimpse of people. But it is a glimpse.”

She said her and cast mate Juno Temple – who plays Keeley Jones in the show – “didn’t know how they wanted to convey their excitement about the potential” the conversation in the script surrounding a female league presented.

Hannah added: “I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ But we couldn’t contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of ‘Aghhhh!’”

The former Eurovision host previously told Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s US talk show that she already had a plan in mind to keep Ted Lasso going – even if Jason wasn’t on board.