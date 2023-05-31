Hannah Waddingham Has A Plan To Keep Ted Lasso Going – Even If Jason Sudeikis Doesn't Want To

Hannah Waddingham Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham is not ready to face the prospect of Ted Lasso ending, and has a plan to ensure it lives beyond season three.

The current series of the hit Apple TV+ comedy drama is coming to an end this week, with its future so far remaining unconfirmed.

Hannah was asked if it really was the end for the fictional AFC Richmond club – which her character Rebecca owns – as she stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show in the US recently.

“Well I don’t know. Jason [Sudeikis, the show’s creator and star] says it’s the end of that three season arc,” Hannah told Kelly.

But she is not giving up.

“I mean I feel like trapping him in a dungeon with a notepad and a pen and just going: ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” she continued.

“You can’t step away from it. The characters are so beloved and we all love it.”

Hannah also spoke of her hopes to continue playing her character for years to come.

“I would play her when her teeth are falling out, in a retirement home, like sitting outside it with mud splashing her,” she said.

“I just want to see her through. I love her so much.”

As yet, there’s no word on whether a fourth series will happen, although lead star Jason recently told Deadline: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering.

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it’.

“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”