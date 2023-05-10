Eurovision Fans Think Hannah Waddingham Threw Some Shade At Amanda Holden During Semi-Final

Hannah Waddingham and Amanda Holden BBC

Hannah Waddingham got two big thumbs up when she made her Eurovision hosting debut during Tuesday night’s semi-final – but some fans think she might have been throwing a bit of shade with one comment she made during the broadcast.

Early on in the event, the Ted Lasso star – who co-hosted the proceedings with Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina – read out the night’s terms and conditions in French.

Advertisement

“You see Europe? Some of us Brits do bother to learn another language,” she then told viewers, to cheers and applause from the audience, before adding a quick: “Just saying.”

🎥 | hannah waddingham presenting in french at the #Eurovision First Semi Final pic.twitter.com/atnbiNZEZ3 — best of hannah waddingham (@ofwaddingham) May 9, 2023

While Hannah may have just been referencing Brits’ reputation for not bothering to learn any of the local lingo when we travel abroad, others interpreted the remark as a pointed dig at Amanda Holden.

Amanda famously served as the UK’s spokesperson back in 2021, but received a somewhat lukewarm response from viewers when she declared: “Good evening! Bon soir! Goedenavond!

Advertisement

“That’s ‘good evening’ in French and Dutch, although I’ve got absolutely no idea which is which.”

After Hannah’s remark on Tuesday, Eurovision fans were immediately reminded of Amanda’s infamous appearance…

NOT THE DIG AT AMANDA HOLDEN I’M CRYING HANNAH 😭😭😭😭😭 #Eurovision — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) May 9, 2023

Hannah throwing SHADE at amanda holden is iconic 😂 — james barr (@imjamesbarr) May 9, 2023

That's Hannah off Amanda Holden's christmas card list... #Eurovision — Charlotte Webb (@charlalottie) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

I feel like this was squarely directed at Amanda Holden https://t.co/2BJ6Zb0K56 — CAL ROSCOW (@calroscow) May 10, 2023

Hannah throwing shade at Amanda Holden there #Eurovision



LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/PKvcKaTxL7 — Joshie 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@JoshieParker93) May 9, 2023

Hannah’s slight at Amanda Holden - iconic! #Eurovision — Naomi Sanders, Professional Fangirl (@naomisnews) May 9, 2023

Hannah Waddingham throwing Amanda Holden under Le bus, quality shade #Eurovision — Luke 🏳️🌈 (@lukebbz) May 9, 2023

YESSSS SHADE ON AMANDA HOLDEN some of us do learn another language — tom (@tmlwrnc) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

Deep cut aimed at bloody Amanda Holden there. Yass Queen Hannah! #Eurovision2023 — EurovisionQueens (@EuroQueensPod) May 9, 2023

Hannah Waddingham throwing shade at Amanda Holden already?! I love her so much!!!! #Eurovision — FKA DanEv 🏳️🌈 (@DanEv) May 9, 2023

The hosts are amazing, all 3 of them bring their own unique character and the script flows really naturally



Hannah waddingham flexes how she can speak french and makes a comment that I think is supposed to be interpreted as shade towards amanda holden — louis 🇪🇸🇫🇮🇵🇹🇦🇹🇸🇮 (@clarinetmoonesc) May 8, 2023

A total of 15 acts performed during the first semi-final, with 10 making it through to the next stage of the competition.

On Thursday night, 16 more will compete for the remaining 10 spots in the final, which will then air live on Saturday night on BBC One.

Advertisement