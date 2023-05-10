Eurovision is being held in Liverpool in 2023 PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Eurovision bosses have announced that Catherine Tate will be reading out the UK’s points during the live final over the weekend.

On Friday morning, it was revealed that the comedian and Doctor Who star will be serving as our spokesperson during Saturday’s broadcast.

She’ll be presenting live from Liverpool Arena, marking the first time a UK spokesperson has hosted from the same venue as the final itself.

Catherine said: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

Best known for her work on the sketch series The Catherine Tate Show, the British performer is set to reprise her iconic role as Donna Noble opposite David Tennant in new Doctor Who specials later this year.

She follows in the footsteps of recent Eurovision spokespeople like AJ Odudu, Rylan, Nigella Lawson and Amanda Holden, who raised eyebrows with comments she made while announcing the points in 2021.

Eurovision 2023 officially got underway on Tuesday night with the first of this year’s semi-finals, which saw the first 15 acts competing for a spot in the final.

Later this week, the 16 remaining acts – aside from Ukraine and the so-called “Big Five” – will compete in the second semi-final, with 10 more making it through to Saturday’s main event.