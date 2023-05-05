Mae Muller's Eurovision Performance Looks Absolutely Epic In First-Look Rehearsal Photos

Mae Muller performing at the London Eurovision Party last month Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

With just over a week to go until this year’s much-anticipated Eurovision final, it looks like UK entrant Mae Muller is planning a show-stopping performance.

For the first time in 25 years, the song contest is returning to the UK in 2023, where we’ll be hosting on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine.

Rehearsals are currently underway for all of the acts in Liverpool, with Eurovision teasing a snippet of what we can expect from Mae’s performance next week.

In keeping with the uptempo production and sassy themes of her entry, I Wrote A Song, photos show Mae rehearsing the track in front of a colourful backdrop, including distorted projections of her own face.

More snaps have also been posted on the competition’s official Instagram page, including one shot that appears to show Mae performing her tune from inside of her own head.

Meanwhile, an additional snippet of Mae in action has also been shared over on Eurovision’s TikTok:

The London-born singer-songwriter was already an established figure on the UK music scene before being selected as our Eurovision representative, and has garnered a reputation for her frank and honest approach to songwriting, as evidenced on past singles like Therapist, Anticlimax, Dick, So Annoying and HFBD (which stands for Happy Fucking Birthday).

I Wrote A Song follows in this pattern, and sees Mae chastising an ex for mistreating her in a relationship, and taking the high road by channelling her frustrations into better things than “trashing your Benz and telling all your friends how cruel you were to me”.

Mae also supported Little Mix on their LM5 arena tour, and enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic with her 2021 hit Better Days, featuring Neiked and Polo G.

