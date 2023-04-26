The Queen Consort Had A Three-Word Warning For Mae Muller During Eurovision Meeting

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose with UK's Eurovision Song contestant Mae Muller on April 26, 2023 in Liverpool. WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Queen Consort warned the UK’s Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller not to land bottom of the pile at this year’s Song Contest after they met ahead of the event on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla, who are busy preparing for their coronation, visited Liverpool as the stage was unveiled for the musical spectacle, which is being held on 13 May.

The pair were given a behind-the-scenes tour of Liverpool Arena, where they met some of the Eurovision presenting team, including Rylan Clark, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as speaking with Mae, who is representing the UK with her track I Wrote A Song.

King Charles gave her encouragement, saying: “We will be watching you with great interest – egging you on.”

Mae replied: “Thank you, no pressure. No nul points”, and Camilla echoed her words, saying: “No! No nul points.”

Meanwhile former Game Of Thrones actor Hannah said to the Queen Consort: “I can’t believe you are both here given what you have coming up next week, thank you so much.

“You’ll have to put yourselves in a darkened room afterwards and try and switch off.”

Camilla nodded her head enthusiastically in agreement.

The royal couple also met members of the Eurovision presenting team in Liverpool PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of Ukraine which won last year’s contest.

Eurovision managing director Martin Green said the royal couple expressed “interest” in the event, and he dubbed the week between the coronation and the song contest’s grand final “the most extraordinary seven days we’ve had for a long time”.

“Two really important parts of our culture being broadcast to the globe,” he said.