Rylan Clark Blasts Eurovision Touts Flogging Tickets For As Much As £12K

Rylan Clark had a few choice words for the touts flogging tickets for this year’s Eurovision at extortionate prices.

Tickets for the 2023 contest went on sale on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s fair to say that buying them was no easy task for fans, thanks to high demand and technical issues.

While some lucky Eurovision fans were able to get their hands on seats to the shows in Liverpool, others were left disappointed when the events sold out completely in just over half an hour.

Since then, tickets are already being listed on resale sites for thousands of pounds, which Rylan has taken issue with.

“To the people selling Eurovision tickets at RIDICULOUS resale prices that aren’t proper fans – pricks,” he tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a gif of someone giving the middle finger.

He also urged those disappointed who didn’t bag tickets not to be discouraged, as all kinds of celebrations will be going on in Liverpool throughout May.

“Congrats if you got tickets! If not don’t worry, the Euro Village is gonna be amazing,” he insisted. “Eurovision is gonna take over the whole city. See you soon Liverpool.”

Rylan has been part of the UK’s Eurovision presenting team since 2018, when he and Scott Mills began commentating together during the live semi-finals.

He was also a judge on the now-defunct selection show Eurovision: You Decide, and earlier this year fronted coverage of The Big Eurovision Party and co-hosted the 2023 allocation draw in Liverpool.

Ukrainian entrant Kalush Orchestra were voted 2022’s Eurovision champions during last year’s show in Turin with their song Stefania.

While the winning country traditionally hosts the following year’s event, organisers ruled that this would be unable to happen due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.