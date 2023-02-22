Eurovision commentator Graham Norton is one of this year's hosts BBC/Ray Burmiston

The presenting team for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been announced.

Eurovision will take place in Liverpool on Saturday 13 May, following Ukraine’s victory in 2022, marking the first time the contest has been held in the UK for 25 years.

During Wednesday’s edition of Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 breakfast show, it was announced that Graham Norton will be on hosting duties, alongside the Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina of the group The Hardkiss.

Julia Sanina performing last year OZAN KOSE via Getty Images

Graham said: “Every year that I’m involved [in Eurovision] it’s a huge honour. This year is even more special and I personally feel a big responsibility to make our Ukrainian colleagues proud.”

They’ll be joined by British singer Alesha Dixon and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who’ll also be co-presenting the semi-finals with Julia earlier in the week.

Hannah said: “This year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honour to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Mel Giedroyc Allen Berezovsky/Getty/Karwai Tang/

Graham has provided commentary for the UK at Eurovision since 2009, but as he’s presenting the main show this year, he will split this job with Mel Giedroyc for the final.

As usual, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be commentating during both semi-finals, which will air on BBC One for the first time.

Ukrainian entrant Kalush Orchestra were voted 2022’s Eurovision champions during last year’s show in Turin.

While the winning country traditionally hosts the following year’s event, organisers ruled that this would be unable to happen due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra in Turin last year MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

The UK will instead host Eurovision in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, and the BBC has insisted it is still “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.