The Eurovision Host City Was Prematurely Revealed On Air After Graham Norton Card Blunder

Graham Norton on The One Show BBC

The BBC commentator appeared on The One Show to reveal if Liverpool or Glasgow would stage the event, after it was decided earlier this year that 2022 winners Ukraine would not be able to host due to the on-going war.

Representatives from both UK cities – which had previously been narrowed down to two from a shortlist of seven – appeared live via video link as Graham joined One Show hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp in the studio to reveal the winners.

However, the result was revealed prematurely to some eagle-eyed viewers after Graham opened an envelope containing details of the winning city.

Some viewers spotted the fact ‘Liverpool 2023’ was written on the back of the prompt card before he’d verbalised the result.

Incredible scenes during the Eurovision announcement as Graham Norton builds some tension before the big reveal… holding a card saying ‘Liverpool 2023’ pic.twitter.com/Jz5fTve9BI — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 7, 2022

Did anybody else notice that the card Graham Norton was holding to announce the @eurovision host city already had LIVERPOOL 2023 written on the back!? 😂 #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #EurovisionLiverpool pic.twitter.com/CxfQBaj0pm — The Shed - Liverpool (@TheShedLpool) October 7, 2022

Classic schoolboy error from Graham Norton there. Those of us who have HD television could quite clearly see that Liverpool had won the Eurovision bid, before its official announcement, just by looking at the special heart logo on the card. A bit of a shame. pic.twitter.com/RKQdB2u1Yq — Jordan Mundy (@JordanM24576132) October 7, 2022

Love how Graham was trying to build suspense before announcing it when it was written on the back of the card the whole time 😂 #Eurovision https://t.co/FcElY2lChj pic.twitter.com/KhwIOxkYXl — Tom (@TomasTaylor4) October 7, 2022

During his appearance on The One Show, Graham also confirmed that the final will be taking place on Saturday 13 May 2023, with the semi-finals airing on BBC One for the first time earlier that week.

While Eurovision is be held in the UK next year, the BBC has insisted it is still “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.

Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said after the announcement that Liverpool is “the ideal place” to host the competition next year.

“The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale,” he continued.