The Eurovision Host City Was Prematurely Revealed On Air After Graham Norton Card Blunder

Eurovision fans noticed a blunder as Graham Norton announced which UK city would be hosting the 2023 Song Contest on Friday.
The BBC commentator appeared on The One Show to reveal if Liverpool or Glasgow would stage the event, after it was decided earlier this year that 2022 winners Ukraine would not be able to host due to the on-going war.
Representatives from both UK cities – which had previously been narrowed down to two from a shortlist of seven – appeared live via video link as Graham joined One Show hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp in the studio to reveal the winners.
However, the result was revealed prematurely to some eagle-eyed viewers after Graham opened an envelope containing details of the winning city.
Some viewers spotted the fact ‘Liverpool 2023’ was written on the back of the prompt card before he’d verbalised the result.
During his appearance on The One Show, Graham also confirmed that the final will be taking place on Saturday 13 May 2023, with the semi-finals airing on BBC One for the first time earlier that week.
While Eurovision is be held in the UK next year, the BBC has insisted it is still “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.
Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said after the announcement that Liverpool is “the ideal place” to host the competition next year.
“The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale,” he continued.
“We have been very impressed with the passion the city has shown in embracing the Contest and their inclusive ideas for placing last year’s winners, Ukraine, front and centre when thousands of fans visit next May.”