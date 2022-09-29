Graham Norton Speaks Out About Whether He'll Host Eurovision When It Comes To The UK In 2023

Graham Norton on the This Morning sofa Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

With the Eurovision Song Contest heading to the UK in 2023, you’d be forgiven for assuming that we’d be seeing Graham Norton on presenting duties, given his long-held association with the event.

Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision earlier this year, and while this would traditionally mean that the next competition would be held in Ukraine, organisers have said this will not be able to happen due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Instead, the contest will take place in Britain for the first time in 25 years, following UK entrant Sam Ryder’s second place finish in Turin back in May.

During an interview on Thursday’s edition of This Morning, the long-time Eurovision commentator was asked about the upcoming celebrations, but insisted he’s in no rush to front the competition.

After asking Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield whether they’d “thrown your hats into the ring to host”, Holly questioned: “That’s your job, surely?”

“I don’t want to give up the commentating,” Graham then admitted. “If I stop the commentating someone else will do it and they might be better than me and then I’ll lose that job.”

He added: “I might wander on and wave, and then run back to my rabbit hutch and put my ear things on.”

Seven UK cities were originally shortlisted to host Eurovision in 2023, which was narrowed down to just two earlier this week.

The BBC previously insisted that while the event would be held in the UK, they would still be “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.

Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC will also work with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the 2023 show.

Due to Kalush Orchestra’s victory, Ukraine will also automatically qualify for next year’s Eurovision final, along with the so-called “Big 5”, which are the countries that contribute the most towards the event financially (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).