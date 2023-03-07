Sam Ryder gave the UK our best Eurovision result in decades last year MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon got off to a stressful start for Eurovision fans around the world, as tickets for this year’s event finally went on sale.

With a total of nine shows to choose from (including rehearsals and semi-finals), thousands of Eurovision devotees descended on Ticketmaster’s UK site hoping they could get their hands on some tickets to watch this year’s acts performing live.

Advertisement

And, as you might expect, the experience wasn’t without a few technical mishaps.

Here are 39 tweets that perfectly sum up the ups and downs of trying to score Eurovision 2023 tickets...

For many Eurovision fans, the stress began long before the tickets went on sale at 12pm

The mere thought of trying to buy Eurovision tickets, where you have to choose between 45 different shows, get ready to spend 7 million pounds regardless and then solve a riddle by a troll under a bridge to get them, has made me very tired — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) March 7, 2023

Me on the train at 12 o’clock if I can’t get enough signal to at least try for Eurovision tickets #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/RMoq6u9OiV — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) March 7, 2023

Happy #Eurovision tickets day, may the odds be ever in your favour 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/C7MJVosKSZ — Jack (@jacksl95) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

And as the hour drew closer, things got real

MY ANXIETY WATCHING THE CLOCK FOR EUROVISION TICKETS LIKE.... pic.twitter.com/9mgEmjPllq — Nick Charles (@itsnickcharles) March 7, 2023

Unfortunately, Ticketmaster started Ticketmaster-ing before the sale had even begun

of course Ticketmaster has crashed already and eurovision tickets aren't even on sale yet 😡 — Liam Bruce (@_LiamBruce) March 7, 2023

Weren't Internal Server Error in the Romanian national final haha I'm not nervously making shit jokes it's all fine totally fine HELP — James (@jrawson) March 7, 2023

The Ticketmaster servers when they have to do their one and only job pic.twitter.com/vwD5Z0zMw6 — D✨ (@betbinch) March 7, 2023

And the technical issues carried on long after tickets were supposed to be on sale...

@Ticketmaster just getting 504 error messages for Eurovision - then telling me I’m timing out due to inactivity - so poor - I wouldn’t mind there not being tickets but not even able to join the queue because of your server capacity is shoddy — Theatricality Latts (@AlattsAds) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

I can’t even get into the lobby on Ticketmaster for Eurovision tickets & it’s already been 10 minutes they’ll all have gone 😩 pic.twitter.com/KDPU8XDotz — milo ohio (@MegRevill) March 7, 2023

Genuinely quite impressed at the number of ways Ticketmaster has found to blame me for their website being complete shit. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/rpr9hFv4xS — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) March 7, 2023

...which didn’t exactly come as a surprise to many

I must admit I was surprised when the BBC said last week Ticketmaster was being used for Eurovision.



I have not been shocked by how it’s gone. — David Humphreys (@HumphreysECHO) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

And then came the queue itself

I'm in the queue. Over 2000 people ahead of me. Not even for one of the televised shows. Pray for me. #Eurovision — hayley (@hayleylouisephd) March 7, 2023

🙏 Eurovision break in CCT pic.twitter.com/kADPYRsikb — Katie (@kjmck98) March 7, 2023

And, as sure as night follows day, along came the brands

Our checkout staff could help you out with those queues @ticketmaster 😘 #Eurovision — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

As they waited, many felt delusional optimism was the way to go...

Me and my false hope of getting a Eurovision grand final ticket sat in the Ticketmaster queue like pic.twitter.com/MLcQlOWZj0 — Chloe Smart (@csfiore) March 7, 2023

Me in the queue for #Eurovision tickets pic.twitter.com/gma2vwUN9N — Steve M is a Valtteri Stan account now (@heystevehere) March 7, 2023

...but others struggled to keep the faith...

2000+ ahead of me in the queue? At this rate we'll be cramming on the big wheel to get a view of #Eurovision — Amy (@am_yellen) March 7, 2023

My ticket purchase approach #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/GDOrMr4k1q — Official Diet Coke Fan Page (@Sketterss) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

How can there still be 2000+ people ahead of me? It’s been 18 minutes. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/4CfhZsiDhH — Kris (@Kris_McGee) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, many had the exact same thought while they were stuck queueing

Breaking News: Phil and Holly become first people to secure Eurovision tickets. — The Modern Aurelius 🇺🇦 (@modernaurelius) March 7, 2023

Holly & Phil just announced they have front row seats to all nine shows #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/TWQrKVHEwN — dan 🇹🇷🇸🇾 (@thequalitydan) March 7, 2023

Holly and Phil something something. #Eurovision — Scott Reid (@ascottreid) March 7, 2023

At least those who weren’t trying to get tickets managed to get a few laughs out of the whole experience

watching you all scrap over eurovision tickets is very entertaining, it must be said. pic.twitter.com/ceocencUjW — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) March 7, 2023

im sorry but watching ppl trying to get eurovision tickets is so funny pic.twitter.com/0QfxeYbTf3 — Liam (@liamandrews123) March 7, 2023

Eventually, a lucky few managed to actually get their hands on seats

Eurovision Tickets. DONE pic.twitter.com/uohkGu576J — Laura Marie Brown (@MsLaura_Brown) March 7, 2023

OH MY GOD WE'RE GOING TO EUROVISION!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CY4lRyP1Sj — Jo Malley 🇪🇺 (@marciehatter) March 7, 2023

bagged some friday night tickets for eurovision i could cry pic.twitter.com/xuObp8mOZU — tom (@tomwalsh_93) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

But for others, the disappointment was real

Seeing people gloat about getting Eurovision tickets at 12.01pm when you're 69,463 in the queue#Eurovision#Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/ysUePBIcE7 — Gene McGurk (@magawk) March 7, 2023

Many also took solace in some good old-fashioned denial

Look I know it’s sold out but until they drag me out of this damn queue by my hair I ain’t moving. #Eurovision — Grumpy Dad 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇺🇦🇮🇪 (@GatzReborn) March 7, 2023

2000+ #eurovision fans waiting in the queue still thinking we have a chance to get tickets pic.twitter.com/tJSje2He5M — 🌸 (@unicornwands) March 7, 2023

Advertisement

And at the end of it all, some fans were just happy to know they’d have the best seats in the house… their living room

So excited that I'm GOING TO BE WATCHING EUROVISION THIS YEAR! WOOHOO!



(Assuming I've still got a television when it's on) — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) March 7, 2023

I shall be watching Eurovision from the comfort of my home with snacks pic.twitter.com/ivHSUzN7Qx — I DON'T KNOW HER (@I_Dont_Know_Her) March 7, 2023