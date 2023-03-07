Tuesday afternoon got off to a stressful start for Eurovision fans around the world, as tickets for this year’s event finally went on sale.
With a total of nine shows to choose from (including rehearsals and semi-finals), thousands of Eurovision devotees descended on Ticketmaster’s UK site hoping they could get their hands on some tickets to watch this year’s acts performing live.
Advertisement
And, as you might expect, the experience wasn’t without a few technical mishaps.
Here are 39 tweets that perfectly sum up the ups and downs of trying to score Eurovision 2023 tickets...
For many Eurovision fans, the stress began long before the tickets went on sale at 12pm
Advertisement
And as the hour drew closer, things got real
Unfortunately, Ticketmaster started Ticketmaster-ing before the sale had even begun
And the technical issues carried on long after tickets were supposed to be on sale...
Advertisement
...which didn’t exactly come as a surprise to many
Advertisement
And then came the queue itself
And, as sure as night follows day, along came the brands
Advertisement
As they waited, many felt delusional optimism was the way to go...
...but others struggled to keep the faith...
Advertisement
Meanwhile, many had the exact same thought while they were stuck queueing
At least those who weren’t trying to get tickets managed to get a few laughs out of the whole experience
Eventually, a lucky few managed to actually get their hands on seats
Advertisement
But for others, the disappointment was real
Many also took solace in some good old-fashioned denial
Advertisement
And at the end of it all, some fans were just happy to know they’d have the best seats in the house… their living room
This year’s Eurovision final will air live from Liverpool on Saturday 23 May.