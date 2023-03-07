EntertainmentukmusicThe Brightsideeurovision

Eurovision 2023: 39 Tweets That Sum Up The Emotional Rollercoaster Of Trying To Bag Tickets

The much-loved song contest was the source of plenty of stress on Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Sam Ryder gave the UK our best Eurovision result in decades last year
MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon got off to a stressful start for Eurovision fans around the world, as tickets for this year’s event finally went on sale.

With a total of nine shows to choose from (including rehearsals and semi-finals), thousands of Eurovision devotees descended on Ticketmaster’s UK site hoping they could get their hands on some tickets to watch this year’s acts performing live.

And, as you might expect, the experience wasn’t without a few technical mishaps.

Here are 39 tweets that perfectly sum up the ups and downs of trying to score Eurovision 2023 tickets...

For many Eurovision fans, the stress began long before the tickets went on sale at 12pm

And as the hour drew closer, things got real

Unfortunately, Ticketmaster started Ticketmaster-ing before the sale had even begun

And the technical issues carried on long after tickets were supposed to be on sale...

...which didn’t exactly come as a surprise to many

And then came the queue itself

And, as sure as night follows day, along came the brands

As they waited, many felt delusional optimism was the way to go...

...but others struggled to keep the faith...

Meanwhile, many had the exact same thought while they were stuck queueing

At least those who weren’t trying to get tickets managed to get a few laughs out of the whole experience

Eventually, a lucky few managed to actually get their hands on seats

But for others, the disappointment was real

Many also took solace in some good old-fashioned denial

And at the end of it all, some fans were just happy to know they’d have the best seats in the house… their living room

This year’s Eurovision final will air live from Liverpool on Saturday 23 May.

