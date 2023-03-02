Graham Norton Reveals Why He Feared He'd Lose Eurovision Commentator Role

Graham Norton Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Graham Norton has revealed he feared losing his “favourite” Eurovision job when he was asked to co-host this year’s ceremony, which is being held in Liverpool.

Since 2009, the comedian has served as the UK’s commentator on the annual Song Contest, giving his witty (and, often acerbic) take on the proceedings.

However, with the contest being held in this country on behalf of Ukraine in 2023, Graham will be one of the live final’s main co-hosts on stage in Liverpool.

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday night, Graham revealed that he refused to give up his spot in the commentary box despite landing the new gig, meaning he will be doing both jobs on the night.

“I know that’s really greedy of me, but I just thought if I let someone else do the commentating they could be better than me and then I’ve lost my favourite job,” he said. “So I thought, ‘No, I’m ring-fencing that.’”

He continued: “I’ll have to go, ‘Welcome to Eurovision’, then I’ll run back into my little rabbit hutch.”

While Graham usually goes it alone in the commentary box, this year will see him joined by Mel Giedroyc, who will stand in when Graham is appearing on stage.

Mel Giedroyc will also be in the commentary box this year David M. Benett via Getty Images

Last week, it was announced that a presenting team made up of Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will be fronting the semi-finals, with Graham joining the trio for the live final.

Since then, Eurovision organisers have released details of how fans can secure tickets to this year’s Song Contest.