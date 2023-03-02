Kalush Orchestra celebrating their Eurovision win in 2022 picture alliance via Getty Images

Ever since it was announced that the Eurovision Song Contest was returning to the UK after 25 years we’ve had just one question – how do we get our hands on tickets?

In May, Eurovision will be taking place in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, whose representatives Kalush Orchestra were crowned last year’s winner.

On Thursday morning it was revealed that tickets for all nine of this year’s shows – that includes the live final, two semi-finals, and each performance’s two rehearsals – will go on sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk at 12pm UK time on Tuesday 7 March.

For the first semi-final, there’ll be an evening preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm, followed by an afternoon preview on Tuesday 9 May 1.30pm, before the live show that night at 8pm.

This will also be the case for the second semi-final, which has its first preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm, with an afternoon preview on Thursday 11 May at 1:30pm, and the live show taking place that night at 8pm.

Following that, of course, there’s the much-anticipated live final, which has its preview performances on Friday 12 May and Saturday 13 May at 8pm and 1pm, respectively.

The main event will then take place at Liverpool Arena on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.

Sam Ryder gave the UK our best Eurovision result in decades last year MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

For anyone curious about prices, tickets will cost between £30 and £290 for the semi-final shows, while attenting grand final shows will set you back between £80 and £380, in keeping with previous Eurovision Song Contests.

Because fans must have an existing Ticketmaster UK account to buy tickets for the event, the BBC is encouraging people to set one up in advance of the sale next week.

For additional ticketing information visit the BBC’s Eurovision website.

Last week, it was announced that a presenting team made up of Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will be fronting the semi-finals, and the trio will be joined by Graham Norton for the live final.

Because Graham will be splitting his time between his usual commentating role and on-screen hosting, he’ll be joined in the booth by Mel Giedroyc this year.