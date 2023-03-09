The song that will be representing the UK at Eurovision this year has officially been unveiled – and it’s already got everyone talking on social media.
On Thursday morning, it was announced that London-based singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be competing in Liverpool this spring, with her original track I Wrote A Song.
It’s fair to say Mae’s upbeat pop banger is a bit of a change of pace for a UK Eurovision act, as we’ve favoured ballads and mid-tempo numbers in recent years.
And this hasn’t gone unnoticed many British fans of the competition, who’ve already been heaping praise on the BBC for trying something different in 2023…
Of course, Twitter being Twitter, the reaction was never going to be unanimously positive – and let’s face it, you can’t please everybody.
However, many have been urging skeptics to give the tune a chance, and pointing out that not everyone was on board with Sam Ryder before he gave the UK our highest placement on the Eurovision leaderboard in decades last year.
Mae has previously supported Little Mix on their LM5 arena tour, and enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic in 2021 with her tune Better Days.
After being announced as this year’s Eurovision act, Mae said: “I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.
″I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard!”
Listen to I Wrote A Song for yourself below: