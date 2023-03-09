Mae Muller on stage at Reading Festival in 2021 Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

The song that will be representing the UK at Eurovision this year has officially been unveiled – and it’s already got everyone talking on social media.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that London-based singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be competing in Liverpool this spring, with her original track I Wrote A Song.

Advertisement

It’s fair to say Mae’s upbeat pop banger is a bit of a change of pace for a UK Eurovision act, as we’ve favoured ballads and mid-tempo numbers in recent years.

And this hasn’t gone unnoticed many British fans of the competition, who’ve already been heaping praise on the BBC for trying something different in 2023…

a proper pop girl with a proper banger - not everyone has that ! it’s sick imo! let’s go @maemuller_ !!!! #Eurovision — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

the serotonin i’ve just experienced hearing “i wrote a song” in full for the first time…good morning #eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/QRFh6BKmny — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) March 9, 2023

United Kingdom sending a girl bop clubbing anthem to Eurovision i’ve been waiting for this day — Ջո Քրուկ (@joecrook96) March 9, 2023

A UK Eurovision song I actually like and is a legitimate bop?! https://t.co/9wi0y8jMkm — Alien Superstar 👽🌟 (@asht0nAB) March 8, 2023

Those choruses need to go off on stage. We need pyro, we need dancers, we need a confetti arsenal that poses a serious risk of injury or death #eurovision #maemuller — James (@jrawson) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

After a full listen, this is easily the best song we’ve sent this decade besides Sam Ryder - and if the BBC give Mae some cracking staging, I have no doubt this will stand out amongst this years songs.



I’m being bold, and saying a Top 10 finish 🇬🇧 https://t.co/YznpPEnJ0l — Michael King (@MiichaelKing) March 9, 2023

When was the last time we had an artist represent the U.K. following a ‘recent’ international hit single? Blue are closest I can think of but ‘recent’ feels like a stretch there.



Feeling good about this one, can see this becoming a proper ear worm. https://t.co/WvxFilIW54 — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) March 9, 2023

I Wrote a Song is certainly a bop! #Eurovision2023 — Lewis (@lewispringle) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

lads I love it, our first pop girly entry since Javine 🤩 https://t.co/gntjlwy8uR — Liam (@LiamLambrini) March 9, 2023

It’s gonna be… Mae. She reveals she was picked 2 months ago. #Eurovision — Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) March 9, 2023

Ok, after a few listens on Spotify I’m actually loving Mae Muller a LOT! I’m envisaging epic staging, fierce backing dancers and a bit of casual hairography thrown in for good measure #Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #UK pic.twitter.com/mz8HKUVBNa — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) March 9, 2023

Love it! I needed an upbeat pop banger and here it is. — andy rosiak (@andyrosiak) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

Ok it’s a bop! Happy with that! Some backing dancers, good light show and some fancy staging and I think is gonna do very well! #Eurovision #BBCEurovision — Baz 🏴🇺🇦 (@bananas_are_bad) March 9, 2023

This song slaps - and it was co-written by Karen Poole! As long as the staging has proper choreo and doesn’t involve anything as literal as Mae putting pen to paper, we’re in with a chance lads. https://t.co/meG9Uq1SpB — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 9, 2023

Of course, Twitter being Twitter, the reaction was never going to be unanimously positive – and let’s face it, you can’t please everybody.

Advertisement

However, many have been urging skeptics to give the tune a chance, and pointing out that not everyone was on board with Sam Ryder before he gave the UK our highest placement on the Eurovision leaderboard in decades last year.

A reminder that the response to Sam Ryder and Space Man last year was TEPID at best. The boys from TaP have earned our trust. They know what they’re doing and will already have a killer staging planned. — Paul Ferguson 💙💛 (@pokemon_paul) March 8, 2023

Okay okay okay, I’m gonna give the Mae Muller song a chance when I first hear it tomorrow. I think we were so treated with SPACE MAN last year that it’s going to be hard for anything this year to match our expectations. Maybe the whole song is a grower #Eurovision2023 — cal (@cal_wdward) March 8, 2023

I’m just gonna put it out there before the UK song reveal that when Sam Ryder was announced last year, there was SO MUCH negativity, and many people didn’t believe in his chances until the rehearsals. So this is a reminder to take every opinion with a pinch of salt — Em 🇳🇴🇲🇩🇸🇮 (@EurovisionEmily) March 9, 2023

Last year Sam Ryder got a lot of hate when his song was revealed and he came 2nd at ESC. I'm sure Mae will do great. Doesn't look or sound like a bottom 5 song at all 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 — Mika ~ 🇫🇷🇦🇹🇪🇦 (@mika_ljm) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

All these people replying to Mae Muller eurovision stories saying "who?" Would have probably said the same last year when Sam Ryder was announced and he came second — Matt Rogers (@mattsyourlot) March 9, 2023

to be fair the reaction when Space Man / Sam Ryder was announced was low expectations, so you never know what’ll happen — who the hell is kat ★ ? (@kateebuoni) March 9, 2023

Mae has previously supported Little Mix on their LM5 arena tour, and enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic in 2021 with her tune Better Days.

After being announced as this year’s Eurovision act, Mae said: “I’m SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

″I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard!”

Advertisement