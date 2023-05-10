Eurovision Viewers Moved To Tears By Paul O'Grady's Cameo In First Semi-Final

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest got off to a fantastic start on Tuesday night as the first semi-final was held in Liverpool.

In honour of Eurovision’s return to the UK for the first time in 25 years – where we are hosting on behalf of Ukraine following Kalush Orchestra’s victory in 2022 – the two semi-final stages are being shown on BBC One for the first time.

When the show got underway, there was one emotional moment that really got viewers feeling emotional.

The first semi-final opened with a special video montage featuring some famous faces who hail from both the North West and Ukraine.

Among them was Paul O’Grady, who recorded his brief cameo shortly before his death at the end of March, at the age of 67.

True to his character, the late talk show host was seen carrying one of his beloved dogs and smiling at the camera in his brief posthumous appearance.

And although Paul’s on-screen moment may have been brief, it still got a big reaction from those watching along at home…

A gorgeous little nod to the great and utterly fabulous Paul O’Grady in the opening titles to #Eurovision 💕 pic.twitter.com/UgB1l5fTzJ — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) May 9, 2023

The late Paul O'Grady just made a cameo in the #Eurovision2023 intro. Huge cheers from the crowd. — Adam Maidment (@AdamMaidment) May 9, 2023

not even 5 mins in and I’m crying. that wee shot of Paul o’Grady in the intro film!!!💔 #Eurovision — this barbie is a doctor (@_badgalrara_) May 9, 2023

Nobody told me the #Eurovision semi-finals would be so emosh. Already had a video of Paul O'Grady! pic.twitter.com/gM2faCg3Vg — Jono (@jonoread) May 9, 2023

Paul O’Grady in the VT just sent me 🥲#Eurovision2023 — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) May 9, 2023

Lovely lovely touch including Paul O’Grady in the opening montage. #Eurovision — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) May 9, 2023

Paul O’Grady in that montage 💔 #Eurovision — Lewis (@lewispringle) May 9, 2023

Honestly the first semifinal has been on for 30 minutes and it’s already iconic and so gorgeously done.



Hannah Waddingham speaking French: sexy

Alesha Dixon rapping: iconic

Paul O’Grady in the intro: sobbing#eurovision — Ashley (@AshleyJamesH) May 9, 2023

NOT THE PAUL O'GRADY CAMEO I'M WELLING UP #Eurovision — Roy (@badlydrawnroy) May 9, 2023

Paul O’Grady. Oh my god. 😭😭😭😭 #Eurovision — Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) May 9, 2023

Have to admit to having something in my eye at the Paul O'Grady cameo in the #Eurovision opening. — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) May 9, 2023

A BBC press release previously explained: “This is one of the last things Paul filmed before he passed away last month and his appearance in the film was agreed with the blessing of his family and friends.

“Paul took part in this film as he wanted to mark his pride in his home region of Liverpool hosting the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla make a cameo … alongside Subwoolfer? Welcome to #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Dv2YeEPRFn — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 9, 2023

A total of 15 acts performed in Tuesday night’s semi-final, with 10 making it through to the next stage of the competition.

On Thursday, 16 more will compete for the remaining 10 spots in the final, which will air live on Saturday night on BBC One.