Eurovision Viewers Moved To Tears By Paul O'Grady's Cameo In First Semi-Final

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest got off to a fantastic start on Tuesday night as the first semi-final was held in Liverpool.
In honour of Eurovision’s return to the UK for the first time in 25 years – where we are hosting on behalf of Ukraine following Kalush Orchestra’s victory in 2022 – the two semi-final stages are being shown on BBC One for the first time.
When the show got underway, there was one emotional moment that really got viewers feeling emotional.
The first semi-final opened with a special video montage featuring some famous faces who hail from both the North West and Ukraine.
Among them was Paul O’Grady, who recorded his brief cameo shortly before his death at the end of March, at the age of 67.
True to his character, the late talk show host was seen carrying one of his beloved dogs and smiling at the camera in his brief posthumous appearance.
And although Paul’s on-screen moment may have been brief, it still got a big reaction from those watching along at home…
A BBC press release previously explained: “This is one of the last things Paul filmed before he passed away last month and his appearance in the film was agreed with the blessing of his family and friends.
“Paul took part in this film as he wanted to mark his pride in his home region of Liverpool hosting the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.”
Other famous faces to appear in the montage included national treasure Ricky Tomlinson, paying homage to his Brookside character, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood – oh, and the newly-crowned King Charles, of course (fresh from his American Idol cameo).
A total of 15 acts performed in Tuesday night’s semi-final, with 10 making it through to the next stage of the competition.
On Thursday, 16 more will compete for the remaining 10 spots in the final, which will air live on Saturday night on BBC One.